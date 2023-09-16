Southern Miss football dragged to 21-3 defeat by Tulane, backup QB Kai Horton

HATTIESBURG – Southern Miss football's loss was a death by a thousand cuts.

The Golden Eagles (1-2) hung around for a majority of the game, but Tulane (2-1) dragged them to a lethargic 21-3 defeat in the Battle for the Bell on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Tulane played without its star quarterback Michael Pratt for the second week in a row due to a knee injury. Kai Horton started in his place.

The Green Wave diced Southern Miss' defense on their opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard sneak by Horton. Neither team scored for the remainder of the half until Tulane took a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Southern Miss responded with a field goal to make it 14-3, but that was all the points USM would score.

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Latreal Jones (6) makes a reception against Tulane defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. (11) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Defense bounces back with strong defensive line play ... in the first half

Part of Southern Miss' problems last week in its loss to Florida State started in the trenches. This week, the defensive line responded, at least in the first half.

At halftime, Tulane averaged just 1.9 yards per carry. Southern Miss also had two sacks and one quarterback hurry in the first half. Horton didn't have much time and never found his rhythm.

But in the second half, Tulane's offense was rolling.

Its first two drives of the second half were both touchdowns that took less than four minutes of game time. Tulane nearly delivered the knockout punch midway through the fourth quarter, but missed a 48-yard field goal.

The Green Wave were especially effective on the ground in the second half, rushing for over 100 yards.

Offense more efficient, but struggles to finish

The Southern Miss offense came out firing to start, crossing into Tulane territory on each of its first two drives. However, there were no points to show for it.

First, the Golden Eagles faced a fourth-and-2 from Tulane’s 41 and put running back Frank Gore Jr. at quarterback with two offensive linemen in the backfield. Gore jabbed forward like he was going to run up the gut, then popped a pass over the top of the defense to a streaking Justyn Reid. The pass was just a touch too far though, and Reid couldn’t bring in what would’ve certainly been a touchdown.

Then on the next drive, Southern Miss faced a third-and-4 from the Tulane 31. Quarterback Billy Wiles fired a pass toward the left sideline for an open Tyquan Henderson, but it sailed over his head for what would’ve been a first down. It forced the Golden Eagles to a field goal attempt, which Andrew Stein missed from 48 yards out for his first miss of the season.

Southern Miss also had a chance to get its first points just before halftime, but a poor block led to running back Dreke Clark being tackled 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage to knock it out of field goal range.

It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Southern Miss' offense got on the board with a 28-yard field goal.

Quiet day for Frank Gore Jr.

Gore was in line for a bigger workload after being limited in the first two games. That did happen, but didn't amount to anything.

Gore received a season-high 13 carries, but only had 16 yards to show for it.

The running game was feeble overall, especially in the second half tallying just 12 yards. Clark led Southern Miss with 17 rushing yards in the game.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

