Southern Miss football defense exposed by Texas State in 50-36 loss

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss football nearly pulled off the unthinkable Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles, desperate to get back in the win column, again dug themselves into an early deficit and trailed Texas State 42-10 at halftime. USM (1-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) scored 26 unanswered points in the second half, but ultimately fell 50-36.

It would've been the largest comeback in program history, topping USM's 25-point comeback win versus Kentucky in 2016.

Tight end Cole Cavallo and linebacker Averie Habas played for the first time this season. Cavallo caught one pass for 5 yards. Habas, who was originally ruled out for the season with an undisclosed heart condition, played sparingly.

Southern Miss will host Old Dominion on Oct. 7 in its homecoming game (6 p.m., ESPN+).

Another slow start for Southern Miss

Texas State (3-2, 1-0) won the coin toss and elected to receive. Bobcats running back Ismail Mahdi returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, putting Southern Miss down 7-0 just 16 seconds into the game.

On the first play from scrimmage, Billy Wiles threw out to the flat for Cavallo, who had sat out the first four games of the season with an injury. Cavallo got rocked as the ball came in, and it popped up into the air. A Texas State linebacker dove for the ball, grabbing the interception just before the ball hit the ground.

COLE CAVALLO: Southern Miss football's Cole Cavallo primed for season debut after 'freak' calf injury

Six plays later, Texas State took a 14-0 lead. On its next possession, it extended the lead to 21-0 in a drive that took just 2 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock.

Southern Miss responded with a 38-yard field goal, but Texas State drove right down the field again, this time in just three plays and 37 seconds. It was 28-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Big plays cut through Southern Miss defense in first half

The 42 points scored by Texas State in the first half brings light to Southern Miss’ obvious defensive woes. But that doesn’t tell the entire story.

Texas State was able to score multiple times with zero pushback from USM.

In the first quarter alone, the Bobcats’ offense recorded four big plays, which are defined as either a rush of at least 10 yards or a pass of at least 15 yards. They followed that up with an even more impressive six big plays in the second quarter.

It was a mixture of passes and rushes. Texas State quarterback T.J. Finley completed 15 of 17 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Running backs Donerio Davenport and Mahdi both ran for over 50 yards.

Texas State punted just once in the first half.

USM defense adjusts in second half

Despite the poor effort in the first half, the Southern Miss defense rebounded in the second half to aid USM's rally.

The most impressive moment came late in the third quarter when it appeared that Texas State scored a 90-yard touchdown. However, safety Jay Stanley — playing with a brace on his hand for the second game in a row — punched the ball out of Mahdi's hand an inch before he crossed the goal line. The ball dribbled out of the back of end zone for a touchback.

Then in the fourth quarter, cornerback Markel McLaurin recovered a fumble in Texas State territory. The turnover set up a Southern Miss touchdown to cut the lead to 42-29.

It wasn't until there was under two minutes to play when Texas State scored its first points of the second half.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football defense exposed by Texas State in 50-36 loss