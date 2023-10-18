Southern Miss football blown out at South Alabama 55-3, extends losing streak to 6 games

MOBILE, Ala. – Southern Miss football was out of this one before it could even blink.

The Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-4 Sun Belt Conference) were systematically dismantled 55-3 by South Alabama (4-3, 2-1) on Tuesday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The Jaguars scored touchdowns on their first four drives of the game. Southern Miss had just one first down at that point and it came because of a South Alabama penalty.

It wasn't until South Alabama committed a pre-snap penalty on the goal line for the USM defense to keep the Jaguars out of the end zone for the first time. Even that, however, resulted in a field goal, and the Jaguars nearly added another one just before halftime when their offense drove 41 yards in 17 seconds but missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Despite Southern Miss' comeback efforts in previous games, there was no life to this 31-0 halftime deficit.

The Golden Eagles have now lost six consecutive games and will travel to Appalachian State on Oct. 28.

Southern Miss benches Billy Wiles

With only one first down midway through the second quarter, USM made a switch at quarterback.

Houston transfer Holman Edwards replaced Billy Wiles with 6:56 remaining in the second quarter and the Golden Eagles trailing 28-0. Wiles was 2-for-5 passing for five yards.

Edwards completed his first pass to Tyquan Henderson for nine yards. Running back Dreke Clark took the next snap for one yard and a first down, but Edwards didn't inject much momentum into the offense. He faced the same issues with a feeble offensive line and inefficient running game.

Edwards finished 5-for-15 passing for 41 yards and an interception.

Injuries continue to pile up on defense

Southern Miss already entered Tuesday with three defensive backs out for the season, but the Golden Eagles were even more shorthanded against South Alabama.

Star safety Jay Stanley went through warmups, but never put on pads when it was time for kickoff. He's been nursing a hand injury and still had a cast on, but he hadn't missed a game up until this point of the season. It's unknown if that's what kept him out against South Alabama.

Also, Ques McNeal did not play, forcing USM to use not one, but two former offensive players at cornerback.

Zay Franks made the switch from wide receiver to cornerback two games ago. He made his first start with McNeal out. Then, running back Antavious Willis flipped to defense too this week, playing as the backup to Franks.

TQ Newsome, Hayes Maples, MJ Daniels and Markel McLaurin all left at various points in the game, too.

ZAY FRANKS: Inside Southern Miss football's Zay Franks position switch from wide receiver to cornerback

Little signs of life in the second half

Edwards and the Southern Miss offense went three-and-out to start the second half, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The defense continued to be pushed around and the offense never found the end zone.

Southern Miss' only points came on Andrew Stein's 39-yard field goal in the third quarter. It was USM's first drive with multiple first downs.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football blown out at South Alabama. Losing streak at 6