Southern Miss football 2024 depth chart projections before spring practice
It’s already February, meaning Southern Miss football spring practice is getting closer.
Southern Miss hired new offensive and defensive coordinators, a running backs coach and a defensive line coach. It also promoted Jack Walker to be the quarterbacks coach. Lots of new players are on the team, too, either from high school, junior college or the transfer portal.
All of that will be put to the test this spring as the Golden Eagles (3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) and coach Will Hall aim to return to a bowl game.
Here is an early projection of what the depth chart could look like based on the current roster. Spring practice dates haven't been announced.
It’s unclear what changes have been made to the offensive and defensive schemes. For this exercise, the depth chart is formatted the same way Southern Miss did in 2023.
Offense
QB: Tate Rodemaker* | Ethan Crawford | Billy Wiles
RB: Dreke Clark | Kenyon Clay | Jalen Washington*
SB: Chandler Pittman | JQ Gray
WR: Ti Mims | Dakota Thomas*
WR: Larry Simmons* | Zavian Hales
WR: JJ Butler | Davis Dalton
TE: Kyirin Heath* (or) Justyn Reid | Terron Bedford*
LT: Gabe Cavazos | Kyron Barnes
LG: Zack Conti* | Matt Ryals
C: Drew Lawson | Luke Rogers
RG: Wil Saxton | Klabron Pollard
RT: Greg Nunnery* | Peyton McKinion
Defense
DE: Kristin Booth | Iliyas Fuavai
NT: Jalen Williams | Demeco Roland
DE: Brodarius Lewis | Ryan Johnson*
JACK: Jalil Clemons | Jameer Lewis*
SAM: Eric Thomas | Arian Gregory
MLB: Desmyn Baker* | Ja’Len Sims
WLB: Tre Pinkney* (or) Kolbe Cage
STAR: Jay Jones | Cameron Knox | Vernorrius Chaney*
BCB: MJ Daniels | Michael Caraway Jr. | Ques McNeal
FS: Jordan Johnson* | Hayes Puckett | Miles Jones
WS: Dylan Lawrence | Damion Miller* | Elijah Sabbatini
FCB: Braxton Myers* | Zay Franks | Brendan Toles
Special teams
KO: Connor Gibbs (or) Luke Stewart (or) Bart Edmiston
PK: Andrew Stein (or) Luke Stewart
P: Bryce Lofton (or) Bart Edmiston
LS: Brennen Milliron | Ryder Burns
KR: Ti Mims
PR: Ti Mims
*Newcomer
