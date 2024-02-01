Southern Miss football 2024 depth chart projections before spring practice

It’s already February, meaning Southern Miss football spring practice is getting closer.

Southern Miss hired new offensive and defensive coordinators, a running backs coach and a defensive line coach. It also promoted Jack Walker to be the quarterbacks coach. Lots of new players are on the team, too, either from high school, junior college or the transfer portal.

All of that will be put to the test this spring as the Golden Eagles (3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) and coach Will Hall aim to return to a bowl game.

Here is an early projection of what the depth chart could look like based on the current roster. Spring practice dates haven't been announced.

It’s unclear what changes have been made to the offensive and defensive schemes. For this exercise, the depth chart is formatted the same way Southern Miss did in 2023.

Offense

QB: Tate Rodemaker* | Ethan Crawford | Billy Wiles

RB: Dreke Clark | Kenyon Clay | Jalen Washington*

SB: Chandler Pittman | JQ Gray

WR: Ti Mims | Dakota Thomas*

WR: Larry Simmons* | Zavian Hales

WR: JJ Butler | Davis Dalton

TE: Kyirin Heath* (or) Justyn Reid | Terron Bedford*

LT: Gabe Cavazos | Kyron Barnes

LG: Zack Conti* | Matt Ryals

C: Drew Lawson | Luke Rogers

RG: Wil Saxton | Klabron Pollard

RT: Greg Nunnery* | Peyton McKinion

WILL HALL: Southern Miss football coach Will Hall, North Alabama’s ‘Monkey Incident’ more than 20 years later

Defense

DE: Kristin Booth | Iliyas Fuavai

NT: Jalen Williams | Demeco Roland

DE: Brodarius Lewis | Ryan Johnson*

JACK: Jalil Clemons | Jameer Lewis*

SAM: Eric Thomas | Arian Gregory

MLB: Desmyn Baker* | Ja’Len Sims

WLB: Tre Pinkney* (or) Kolbe Cage

STAR: Jay Jones | Cameron Knox | Vernorrius Chaney*

BCB: MJ Daniels | Michael Caraway Jr. | Ques McNeal

FS: Jordan Johnson* | Hayes Puckett | Miles Jones

WS: Dylan Lawrence | Damion Miller* | Elijah Sabbatini

FCB: Braxton Myers* | Zay Franks | Brendan Toles

Special teams

KO: Connor Gibbs (or) Luke Stewart (or) Bart Edmiston

PK: Andrew Stein (or) Luke Stewart

P: Bryce Lofton (or) Bart Edmiston

LS: Brennen Milliron | Ryder Burns

KR: Ti Mims

PR: Ti Mims

*Newcomer

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football depth chart projections 2024 for USM, Will Hall