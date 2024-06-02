Southern Miss defeats Indiana, Golden Eagles advance to play Vols

No. 2 seed Southern Miss eliminated No. 3 seed Indiana, 15-3, on Sunday at in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.

Southern Miss used two pitchers in the contest against Indiana after Niko Mazza started for the Golden Eagles and pitched a nine-inning complete game versus Northern Kentucky. He recorded three strikeouts and totaled 120 pitches (75 strikes) against 31 batters.

The Golden Eagles advance to play No. 1 overall seed Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch between Tennessee and the Golden Eagles is slated for 6 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee and Southern Miss played each other in the postseason in 2023. The Vols won the Hattiesburg Super Regional and advanced to the College World Series.

𝗝𝗢𝗕'𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 Back in action today at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET) against (1) Tennessee.#EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/fZP3dq5dpq — Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) June 2, 2024

