Southern Miss basketball upsets James Madison for first win vs. ranked opponent since 2011

HATTIESBURG – Just one week ago, Southern Miss basketball gifted Georgia Southern its first win of the season. On Saturday, it sent James Madison out of Reed Green Coliseum with its first loss of the season.

The Golden Eagles stormed to an 81-71 victory over James Madison, which is ranked No. 20 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Poll.

Southern Miss (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) earned its first win against an AP Top 25 opponent since it beat UCF in 2011. That was also the last time a ranked team played a game in Hattiesburg.

The Dukes (14-1, 2-1) entered the game as one of three undefeated NCAA Division I teams. Southern Miss has now played two of them in the past two weeks after losing to Ole Miss in Biloxi on Dec. 23.

Southern Miss led by 15 points in the second half until an 11-0 run by James Madison cut the lead to 53-49. The Golden Eagles shook off more JMU surges to balloon the lead to 71-60 with 4:31 to play and went on to the win.

Victor Hart led Southern Miss with 16 points, followed by 15 points each from Austin Crowley and Andre Curbelo.

Austin Crowley propels Southern Miss early

Crowley was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point and received a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.

He responded by scoring 11 of Southern Miss’ first 13 points for an early lead.

His first three buckets came from layups in which he slithered around JMU defenders for space. He then was fouled on a 3-point attempt and drained all three free throws for the Golden Eagles' first nine points.

However, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year picked up his second foul at 6 minutes, 31 seconds into the game and sat for the remainder of the half.

Coach Jay Ladner said it wasn't necessarily the plan, but Southern Miss' bench contributed 15 points in the half to keep a 44-35 lead.

Victor Iwuakor shines again down low

Southern Miss’ center spot has been a turnstile between Victor Iwuakor and Tegra Izay.

But the way the past four-or-so games have gone, it has become evident that the Golden Eagles are a better team with Iwuakor in the game.

Izay, at 7-foot-0 and 269 pounds, is still valuable. His size is an asset, and his 14 rebounds against McNeese State remain a Southern Miss season-high. But he lacks an offensive touch and isn’t nearly as quick as Iwuakor.

Saturday was the second consecutive game in which Iwuakor was a defensive force down low with three blocks. He has seven blocks in the last two games.

Offensively, he spreads the floor just a bit more to create driving lanes for the likes of Crowley and Curbelo.

What's next for Southern Miss?

The Golden Eagles will travel for a two-game trip next weekend. They play at ULM on Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+) and at Troy on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

Southern Miss then returns home to face Arkansas State on Jan. 17 and Troy on Jan. 20.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

