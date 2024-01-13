Southern Miss basketball starters Andre Curbelo, Victor Hart game-time decisions at Troy

Southern Miss basketball starters Andre Curbelo and Victor Hart are both game-time decisions Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+) at Troy, per coach Jay Ladner.

Curbelo and Hart both sustained injuries during the Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) win at ULM on Thursday night.

Curbelo removed himself two minutes into the game with what Ladner revealed afterword as a back injury. Hart is fighting through a knee injury that forced him out of the game midway through the second half.

Cobie Montgomery played a season-high 28 minutes off the bench, dropping 12 points on Thursday. Backup point guard Jose Benitez also played 11 minutes in the win after either not playing at all or receiving less than one minute on the floor in nine consecutive games.

Hart, a 6-foot-6, 203-pound forward, is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game, trailing only Austin Crowley. He also leads Southern Miss in rebounds per game at 6.3 and his 30 steals on the season are tied for the most in the conference.

Curbelo has played in six games this season after being ruled eligible last month. He's started the last four games at point guard, recorded the program's first triple-double since 1980 against Georgia State and is first on the team in assists per game (5.0).

Troy (10-6, 4-0) has won five games in a row entering Saturday and is in first place in the Sun Belt.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss' Andre Curbelo, Victor Hart game-time decisions at Troy