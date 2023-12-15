Southern Miss plans to play Andre Curbelo despite NCAA's 'conflicting statements' on multiple-time transfers

As Southern Miss basketball prepares for Monday's game at Lamar, it is doing so with the intention of Andre Curbelo making his USM debut.

The Golden Eagles announced in a statement Friday that they are planning to play Curbelo, who has sat out this season because of his pending eligibility waiver as a two-time undergraduate transfer.

“We are gathering information to clarify the conflicting statements made by the NCAA," coach Jay Ladner said. "Our plan is to play him. However that could change with further information.”

The announcement comes despite the NCAA saying that two-time undergraduate transfers who have not received approved waivers, such as Curbelo, and play during the recently granted 14-day temporary restraining order will cost them a year of eligibility.

In a letter sent to schools on Thursday, the NCAA clarified its stance on the current temporary restraining order, saying it won't retroactively punish teams for playing a multiple-time transfer during the 14-day period from Dec. 13-27. However, the NCAA also said that its years of eligibility rules still apply, meaning that if Curbelo were to play even just once, it could count against a year of eligibility.

Curbelo has two seasons of eligibility left should he decide to use his extra COVID season.

It has been a turbulent 48 hours for Southern Miss, Curbelo and college athletics beginning Wednesday afternoon when a U.S. District judge in West Virginia granted a temporary restraining order in a multistate lawsuit filed against the NCAA. The restraining order meant that multiple-time transfers who previously were restricted from playing could return to action at least during the 14-day window.

At first, the NCAA issued a statement saying it would "not enforce the year in residency requirement for multiple-time transfers." That appeared to be the green light for all previously ineligible athletes to play until the next hearing Dec. 27, but that was revised with Thursday's notice.

Southern Miss (5-5) played at McNeese State on Wednesday night, just hours after the temporary restraining order was placed. Curbelo had not traveled with the team for the 67-48 loss.

Ladner hasn't been shy to voice his frustrations with Curbelo's ongoing waiver process. Curbelo, who played at Illinois and St. John's, had his waiver request submitted by Southern Miss well before the season began in November, but the NCAA hasn't made a decision. Thursday's guidance also stated that the NCAA will stop reviewing pending waivers until the Dec. 27 hearing, so there won't be a final decision until at least then.

The Golden Eagles have one other game within the 14-day period, against Ole Miss (9-0) in Biloxi on Dec. 23.

