Southern Miss basketball opens with win, but Andre Curbelo sits, hoping for NCAA waiver

HATTIESBURG — Andre Curbelo sat at the end of Southern Miss basketball’s bench Monday night, cheering as his team scored, grimacing at a few bad calls and jumping out of his seat to dap up his teammates as they left the floor.

He even took advantage of a timeout in the first half to grab a box of popcorn to munch on while wearing a slick maroon suit and Pit Viper sunglasses.

The only thing he didn’t do was play. Not by his choice, nor that of Southern Miss — but because of the NCAA.

Curbelo, one of Southern Miss’ pivotal offseason acquisitions, requires an NCAA eligibility waiver as a two-time undergraduate transfer. The Golden Eagles had hoped to hear from the NCAA before the season tipped off Monday. But there was no response, so that meant he had to sit out the 64-42 win over William Carey (2-2, 0-0 Southern States Athletic Conference) in the 2023-24 season opener.

“It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way it is,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said after the win.

Curbelo, a 6-foot, 167-pound senior guard, began his career at Illinois, where he was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2020-21. However, he was limited to just 19 games as a sophomore after suffering a concussion, and then transferred to St. John's last season. Curbelo averaged 9.6 points per game in his one season at St. John's.

Ladner said the Southern Miss compliance office has been in touch with NCAA officials and hopes to hear back in the next 24 to 48 hours.

For now though, he’ll have to sit.

“The NCAA is not consistent at times and they are not predictable,” Ladner said, “but he certainly fits and checks the boxes that they have listed as the guidelines.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE EXHIBITION: Southern Miss basketball falls to Mississippi State in charity exhibition. What we learned.

SOUTHERN MISS INJURIES: Southern Miss basketball guard Neftali Alvarez undergoes foot surgery. Lieb Yat has torn ACL

Southern Miss (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) cruised to its first win after a slow start saw the game tied late in the first half. The Golden Eagles' absence of a clear-cut floor leader who can create for others was apparent early. Curbelo is expected to contribute to that role if he’s able to play.

“I think it’s a player that you’ll see that has the potential to be drafted,” Ladner said. “After his first year at Illinois, he was projected as a first-round pick. Really, really good player.”

But even so, Southern Miss believes Curbelo can be a contributor even if deemed ineligible for the season. There was one instance late in the second half when he pulled sophomore Jose Benitez aside and gave him advice while Victor Hart shot free throws. A bench general, per se.

To his teammates, it wasn't all that surprising, given what they've seen behind the scenes.

“He has that veteran (point guard) mindset because he's been to March Madness,” guard Austin Crowley said after leading Southern Miss with 19 points. “He understands who he is as a player. He's a big help for our team and he definitely would be a bigger help for our team on the court, but off the court, he does everything exceptional for us with the mindset and bringing his knowledge of the game.”

Southern Miss said it is planning for the possibility of either outcome. It needs Curbelo though, especially with guard Neftali Alvarez sidelined for at least 10 weeks because of foot surgery.

But worst comes to worst, he'll at least be an aid on the bench. And he'll likely do it in style, even if it's not ideal.

“He can play ball as good as he can dress,” Crowley said.

Dub City ➡️ 16 Straight pic.twitter.com/DdsrOpmONs — Southern Miss MBB (@SouthernMissMBB) November 7, 2023

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss basketball's Andre Curbelo sits, awaits NCAA waiver