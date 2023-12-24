Southern Miss basketball’s loss to Ole Miss is a blow, but don’t sound the alarms just yet

BILOXI — From a box score standpoint, it's easy to gloss over Southern Miss basketball's 89-72 loss Saturday to Ole Miss. The No. 25 Rebels were in command from start to finish, and other than one Southern Miss run in each half, there was no reason to believe an upset could be brewing.

The Golden Eagles, who won the 2022-23 Sun Belt regular-season championship, are 6-6 and clearly have issues that need to be addressed.

Even so, this is not the time to give up on them. Not with conference play on deck and plenty of season ahead.

Take it from Ole Miss first-year coach Chris Beard. He spent a full minute in his postgame news conference talking about how impressed he was with Southern Miss and fourth-year coach Jay Ladner.

"A lot of respect for Jay,” Beard said. “I thought last year they had an incredible season. Coaches at that level thought they were definitely a second weekend NCAA tournament-type team. It's so hard at that level. You got to punch that automatic ticket.

“I think this year, they're right back. They've had some adversity early on. I think when they get everybody back on the court, they're gonna be a real force in that conference.”

It’s something that has been echoed by the Golden Eagles through their up-and-down season. There have been moments when they look like a Sun Belt contender. And then there are times like Saturday, when they aren’t defending the 3-pointer well and have questions down low.

Austin Crowley, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, was held scoreless in 14 minutes before leaving in the second half with a possible concussion.

The addition of Andre Curbelo has been a positive through two games. Southern Miss has a handful of players who can get hot, like Cobie Montgomery, who had 15 points off the bench; Mo Arnold, who had 15 in the win at Lamar; and Donovan Ivory, who scored 32 at Milwaukee. That has been helpful during Crowley's shooting slump (a career-worst 34.2%).

Chemistry, Ladner said, is a big piece that has been missing, but might be coming together. It stems with Curbelo finally being cleared by the NCAA to play the remainder of the season after Southern Miss had to ponder every day for the past two months if he would ever be available.

“I don’t think there is an area that we are good enough in to win our league,” Ladner said. “When you start looking at our league in James Madison and Appalachian State, those teams of course have gotten off to a great start . . . team. But for us to win, our chemistry is not quite there. It’s not that we have poor chemistry, but it’s not quite there.”

Still, Southern Miss’ loss to Ole Miss shouldn’t be taken lightly. The Rebels are a very good team, but not an impenetrable one. With the right circumstances, Southern Miss could beat them.

But for now, time is still needed to determine what this team is.

If the Golden Eagles fall to 0-12 Georgia Southern on Dec. 30, then there might be real cause for concern.

Southern Miss 'leaning' toward redshirting Neftali Alvarez

Ladner provided an update on senior guard Neftali Alvarez, saying they are "leaning" toward redshirting him for the remainder of the season.

Alvarez, a senior, has yet to play this season after undergoing foot surgery. But with Curbelo cleared to play, Southern Miss will have to weigh whether it's worth playing Alvarez for half of this season or preserving him for the full 2024-25 season.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

