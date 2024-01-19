Southern Miss basketball injuries: Latest status of Andre Curbelo, Victor Hart vs. Troy

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss basketball is gearing up for a rematch against Troy but could be shorthanded again.

Golden Eagles starters Andre Curbelo and Victor Hart are both game-time decisions for Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN+), according to a program spokesperson.

For Curbelo, he's fighting through "concussion-like symptoms," while Hart is recovering from a hyperextended knee.

If they were to miss Saturday's game, it would be the third game in a row without both of them in the lineup after they left early during Southern Miss' 71-58 win at ULM on Jan. 11.

The Golden Eagles played at Troy two days following that game and were pounded with their largest loss of the season at 82-56. However, coach Jay Ladner shortened the Southern Miss rotation significantly on Wednesday and rebounded with a 69-66 win versus Arkansas State. Hart and Curbelo both sat on the Southern Miss bench during the win.

Curbelo is first on the team in assists per game (5.0) and third in scoring (12.0) in six games since he was deemed eligible for the season. Hart is Southern Miss' second-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game, leads the team in rebounds per game (6.3) and is tied for first in the Sun Belt with 1.9 steals per game.

Guards Mo Arnold and Cobie Montgomery have started the last two games for Southern Miss in Curbelo and Hart's absences.

Saturday is an important game for Southern Miss (10-8, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference), who could end the day in a tie for first place in the conference with a win and an Appalachian State (14-4, 5-1) loss to Coastal Carolina.

Troy (11-7, 5-1) lost at South Alabama on Thursday night.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss' Andre Curbelo, Victor Hart game-time decisions again vs. Troy