Southern Miss basketball holding out hope injured Donovan Ivory can return this season

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss basketball acting coach Juan Cardona won’t rule out the possibility of Donovan Ivory returning this season.

Asked following Thursday night’s harrowing 83-64 home loss to South Alabama (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference), Cardona said they are “praying” he can make a return to the floor.

“That’s all you can do,” he said. “That’s all we did with Victor Hart and (Andre) Curbelo.”

Ivory suffered a foot injury last week during shootaround when he stepped on somebody else’s foot. The 6-foot-6, 193-pound guard didn’t play that night against ULM or on Saturday against Texas State. He was on the bench with a boot on his foot Thursday.

Southern Miss said last week it feared Ivory’s injury was the same that Neftali Alvarez suffered last season that limited him to 15 games. Ivory is third on the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game while shooting 40.9% from 3.

The Golden Eagles have three regular-season games remaining before the Sun Belt tournament begins March 5 in Pensacola, Florida.

Part of what Cardona is banking on is that Southern Miss (15-13, 8-7) will be playing late into March.

“Like I said, I’m not here to think small,” he said. “A lot of people can do that. It doesn’t take any effort. I’m betting on this team. I’m gonna stick with them even when they don’t see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Andre Curbelo plays through illness

Leading up until Thursday’s tipoff, it appeared that Southern Miss starting point guard Andre Curbelo wasn’t going to be available because he didn’t participate in warmups.

Cardona revealed afterward that Curbelo was fighting through an illness that caused him to vomit before the game.

Curbelo started, checked out two minutes into the game and didn’t play the remainder of the first half. He entered the game with 16:03 remaining in the second half until getting ejected for his second technical foul 10 minutes later.

Curbelo went scoreless and had two assists, two steals and five turnovers.

Southern Miss rolling out the carpet for final home game

Saturday’s game versus Louisiana (17-11, 9-6) is Southern Miss’ last regular-season home game, and the athletic department is making a concerted effort to fill Reed Green Coliseum.

The game will be a whiteout (6 p.m., ESPN+) and free T-shirts will be given to students.

It’s the Golden Eagles' first whiteout since February 2023, also against Louisiana. That game drew 8,097 fans, the fifth-largest crowd of all time at Reed Green Coliseum for a men’s basketball game.

Southern Miss is also offering a buy-one-get-one-free ticket promotion, where fans can buy a ticket to either of Friday or Saturday’s baseball games and receive a free basketball ticket.

Six seniors will be honored: Austin Crowley, Victor Iwuakor, Victor Hart, Tate Ryder, Mo Arnold and Ivory.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

