Southern Miss basketball coach Jay Ladner recaps 79-73 win over Georgia State
Southern Miss men's basketball coach Jay Ladner analyzed Thursday's 79-73 win over Georgia State.
Alan Bowman played at both Texas Tech and Michigan before landing at Oklahoma State.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday night's loss to the Bucks.
The Bengals' front office will have some work to do this offseason.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the NFC’s first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
The new kids on the block are knocking off the old guard, and we’ve been waiting for this form of natural order to take shape. It’s high time we recognize what’s happening in front of our faces.
The Ravens have the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up headed into this weekend's regular-season finale.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
The NFLPA polled hundreds of players to rate their coordinators.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
Four? Eight? Twelve? Sixteen? How many teams ought to make the College Football Playoff?
Oversight from league headquarters in New York and team owner sentiment are the top impediments, sources tell Yahoo Sports. And there's no reason to believe it will change anytime soon.
The Raiders are 4-4 since Antonio Pierce became the interim coach
For the final regular season edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' we decided to open up the Yahoo Fantasy vault and share the internal stats and date that tells the story of the 2023 fantasy football season. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use Yahoo Fantasy's internal stats to answer some of the biggest questions of the season.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
QB Josh Allen said he suffered a stinger late in the Bills' win vs. the Pats on Sunday.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Eagles' recent slide could cost them the NFC East title and home-field advantage in the playoffs.