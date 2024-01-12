Southern Miss basketball beats ULM, but Andre Curbelo and Victor Hart leave with injuries

Southern Miss basketball won its third straight game in a 71-58 decision Thursday night at ULM.

However, it could come with long-term ramifications, with starters Andre Curbelo and Victor Hart unable to finish the game because of injuries.

Curbelo, playing in his sixth game of the season since being ruled eligible, left the game two minutes in with what coach Jay Ladner later deemed as a back injury. Hart is said to have a knee injury.

The good news is that the initial report from Ladner and team athletic trainer Todd McCall seems to be positive.

“We’re still waiting to see there,” Ladner said of Curbelo’s injury on the Southern Miss postgame radio show. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to keep him out long term.”

“He kind of hyperextended his knee” Ladner said of Hart. “Todd doesn’t think it’s anything real, real serious, but it was too serious to get him back in the game tonight.”

Hart was in the midst of one of his best games of the season with 11 points and career highs in rebounds (14) and steals (four). He didn't play the final 11 minutes, 13 seconds of the game.

Curbelo was two games removed from recording the Golden Eagles' first triple-double since 1980.

Southern Miss (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) plays at Troy (10-6, 4-0) on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Andre Curbelo, Victor Hart injured in Southern Miss basketball vs ULM