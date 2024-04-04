Southern Miss basketball 2024 transfer portal tracker: Who’s in, who’s out for Jay Ladner

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss basketball had its sights set on an NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship in 2022-23.

But that didn’t happen, with the Golden Eagles going 16-16 while battling through a revolving door of injuries, including head coach Jay Ladner missing the last month of the season due to a heart attack.

Southern Miss is losing a handful of players who were part of the program’s resurgence. Austin Crowley, Victor Hart, Donovan Ivory, Mo Arnold and Victor Iwuakor are all gone, leaving a cumulative hole of 152.4 minutes per game and 58.4 points per game needing to be filled.

The Golden Eagles are welcoming their first freshmen class in two years, but also will need to supplement the roster with transfers – an area where Ladner has had great success.

We’ll keep track here of all of Southern Miss’s incoming and outgoing transfers.

Who is leaving Southern Miss basketball via the transfer portal?

F Bryson Hall: Hall is the first player to enter the transfer portal, a source told The Hattiesburg American. He appeared in 25 games and started twice. He averaged 10.0 minutes per game, with 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The junior played at Delta State as a freshman and Wallace State as a sophomore before this season.

