Southern Miss baseball vs Northern Kentucky live score updates in NCAA regional bracket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Miss baseball can't afford another loss if it wants to keep its season alive.
The No. 2 seed Golden Eagles (41-19) fell 10-4 to No. 3 Indiana on Friday in the first game of the NCAA tournament Knoxville Regional. They're now sequestered in the loser's bracket and must beat No. 4 Northern Kentucky (35-23) on Saturday to move on.
The Norse, playing in their first-ever NCAA baseball tournament, took a 1-0 lead on Tennessee in the first inning Friday night with a solo home run by leadoff batter Cleary Simpson. But Tennessee went on to score six unanswered runs on the way to a 9-3 victory. The Volunteers will play Indiana on Saturday night.
Follow along here for live score updates from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Southern Miss baseball score updates vs Northern Kentucky
What channel is Southern Miss baseball vs Northern Kentucky on today?
Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky start time
Date: Saturday, June 1
Time: 11 a.m. CDT
Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky prediction
Southern Miss 7, Northern Kentucky 4: The Norse threw their ace on Friday night against Tennessee. Their other two starting pitchers both have ERAs above 7.00. I was encouraged with Southern Miss' offense seemingly getting better as Friday's game went on. Expect better Southern Miss pitching — and a shorter leash, if need be — despite Northern Kentucky's not-to-be-slept-on offense.
Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky location
City: Knoxville, Tennessee
Site: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky lineups
Lineups to come
Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky tickets
Southern Miss baseball schedule 2024
Northern Kentucky baseball schedule 2024
Southern Miss baseball roster
Southern Miss lost more than half of last season's roster that was one win away from the College World Series. Five players are batting over .300. Southern Miss hasn't announced a starting pitcher, but it'd be a surprise if it wasn't Niko Mazza, who is 8-3 with a 4.43 ERA.
Northern Kentucky baseball roster
Northern Kentucky fields a strong offense that bats .320 as a team. Its 542 runs scored before the regional were the most in the Horizon League. The pitching staff is a different story. Ace Tanner Gillis started on Friday and threw 84 pitches. The Norse's other two starters — Clay Brock and Ben Gerl — both have ERAs above 7.00 in 15 starts each.
Knoxville Regional Saturday schedule
All times CDT
Saturday’s games
Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Game 4: Indiana vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Knoxville Regional bracket
Sunday’s games
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m., TV TBD
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m., TV TBD
Monday’s game
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD
Knoxville Regional odds
Odds according to BetMGM.
Tennessee: -400
Southern Miss: +500
Indiana: +800
Northern Kentucky: +5000
Knoxville Regional tickets
2024 College World Series bracket
2024 NCAA baseball tournament odds
Tennessee: +500
Texas A&M: +550
LSU: +900
Arkansas: +900
Kentucky: +1000
Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.
