Southern Miss baseball vs Northern Kentucky live score updates in NCAA regional bracket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Miss baseball can't afford another loss if it wants to keep its season alive.

The No. 2 seed Golden Eagles (41-19) fell 10-4 to No. 3 Indiana on Friday in the first game of the NCAA tournament Knoxville Regional. They're now sequestered in the loser's bracket and must beat No. 4 Northern Kentucky (35-23) on Saturday to move on.

The Norse, playing in their first-ever NCAA baseball tournament, took a 1-0 lead on Tennessee in the first inning Friday night with a solo home run by leadoff batter Cleary Simpson. But Tennessee went on to score six unanswered runs on the way to a 9-3 victory. The Volunteers will play Indiana on Saturday night.

Follow along here for live score updates from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Southern Miss baseball score updates vs Northern Kentucky

What channel is Southern Miss baseball vs Northern Kentucky on today?

Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 11 a.m. CDT

Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky prediction

Southern Miss 7, Northern Kentucky 4: The Norse threw their ace on Friday night against Tennessee. Their other two starting pitchers both have ERAs above 7.00. I was encouraged with Southern Miss' offense seemingly getting better as Friday's game went on. Expect better Southern Miss pitching — and a shorter leash, if need be — despite Northern Kentucky's not-to-be-slept-on offense.

INDIANA: Ty Bothwell made deal with coach he'd propose to girlfriend if IU made regional. Guess what?

Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky location

City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Site: Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky lineups

Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky tickets

Tickets can be purchased through StubHub

Southern Miss baseball schedule 2024

Southern Miss baseball schedule 2024

Northern Kentucky baseball schedule 2024

Northern Kentucky baseball schedule 2024

Southern Miss baseball roster

Southern Miss lost more than half of last season's roster that was one win away from the College World Series. Five players are batting over .300. Southern Miss hasn't announced a starting pitcher, but it'd be a surprise if it wasn't Niko Mazza, who is 8-3 with a 4.43 ERA.

Southern Miss baseball roster

Northern Kentucky baseball roster

Northern Kentucky fields a strong offense that bats .320 as a team. Its 542 runs scored before the regional were the most in the Horizon League. The pitching staff is a different story. Ace Tanner Gillis started on Friday and threw 84 pitches. The Norse's other two starters — Clay Brock and Ben Gerl — both have ERAs above 7.00 in 15 starts each.

Northern Kentucky baseball roster

Knoxville Regional Saturday schedule

All times CDT

Saturday’s games

Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Indiana vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Knoxville Regional bracket

Saturday’s games

Sunday’s games

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m., TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m., TV TBD

Monday’s game

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD

Knoxville Regional odds

Tennessee: -400

Southern Miss: +500

Indiana: +800

Northern Kentucky: +5000

Knoxville Regional tickets

Tickets can be purchased on StubHub

2024 College World Series bracket

See the bracket here.

2024 NCAA baseball tournament odds

2024 NCAA baseball tournament odds

Tennessee: +500

Texas A&M: +550

LSU: +900

Arkansas: +900

Kentucky: +1000

