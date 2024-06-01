Southern Miss baseball vs Northern Kentucky prediction, odds for NCAA tournament regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second day of the Knoxville Regional commences on Saturday and the first team will be sent home.

It could be No. 2 seed Southern Miss, who suffered a 10-4 loss to No. 3 Indiana on Friday. Or it could be No. 4 Northern Kentucky after it lost 9-3 to No. 1 Tennessee.

The Golden Eagles (41-19) also lost their first game of the NCAA Tournament last season before winning four straight to win the Auburn Regional. But in the eight other times they've dropped the first game, they've also failed to reach the super regionals. This weekend is Northern Kentucky's (35-23) first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Here is our prediction for Saturday's game (11 a.m., TV TBD).

Southern Miss baseball vs Northern Kentucky prediction in NCAA regional bracket

Southern Miss 7, Northern Kentucky 4: The Norse threw their ace on Friday night against Tennesse. Their other two starting pitchers both have ERAs above 7.00. I was encouraged with Southern Miss' offense seemingly getting better as Friday's game went on. Expect better Southern Miss pitching — and a shorter leash if need be — despite Northern Kentucky's not-to-be-slept-on offense.

Southern Miss vs Northern Kentucky odds in NCAA tournament

Southern Miss baseball odds to win 2024 College World Series

Southern Miss: +8000

