Southern Miss advances to play Tennessee-Indiana loser

No. 2 seed Southern Miss (42-19) eliminated No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (35-24) on Saturday in the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Golden Eagles advance to play the loser between No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (51-11) and Indiana (33-24-1) on Sunday at noon EDT.

Davis Gillespie went 3-for-5 and hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He recorded two RBIs and two runs.

Niko Mazza started for the Golden Eagles and pitched a nine-inning complete game. He recorded three strikeouts and totaled 120 pitches (75 strikes) against 31 Norse batters.

5,459 were in attendance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball wins opening game against Northern Kentucky in Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire