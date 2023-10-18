Southern Miss AD holds private conversation with head football coach Will Hall after loss

MOBILE, Ala. – Following Southern Miss football coach Will Hall’s press conference in the bowels of Hancock Whitney Stadium, athletic director Jeremy McClain gave him a pat on the back and brought him back through the tunnel and onto the turf field.

The two of them stopped along the high brick wall separating the fans from the field. The stadium was mostly cleared out at the point after Southern Miss (1-6, 0-4 Sun Belt) was throttled 55-3 Tuesday night by South Alabama (4-3, 2-1) for its sixth consecutive loss.

The specifics of the conversation are unknown, but one would have to think there were big questions being asked about the state of the Southern Miss football program.

USM – after winning a bowl game in this very stadium last year – has yet to beat an FBS team in 2023. Tuesday night was arguably Southern Miss’ most deflated performance of the season.

Hall’s opening statement was about as short as can be.

“Tough night for us obviously,” he said. “They kicked our butt in every way and we didn’t do much of anything in any phase.”

By the time Southern Miss produced a drive with more than one first down, it was the third quarter and South Alabama led 34-0. It’s the second week in a row the offense hasn’t scored a touchdown and the third time it's happened this season. The defense isn’t off the hook either, allowing at least 50 points for the third time this season and the second time in conference play.

Improvement is a sign of progress, even when the wins aren’t stacking up. Southern Miss isn’t improving, and it certainly isn’t winning.

Hall was able to point to two overarching issues that arose in the loss to South Alabama. First, the defense, which is decimated with injuries. Then, the offense, which Hall says they, “haven’t made plays.”

USM had already lost three defensive backs for the season entering the night, and received an even bigger blow with star safety Jay Stanely, starting nose tackle Jalen Williams and starting cornerback Ques McNeal all unavailable. Former wide receiver Zay Franks started at cornerback, and former running back Antavious Willis played snaps at corner as well.

Injuries, most often than not, are a result of bad luck. A lack of depth to supplant those injuries can be put to a fault.

USM EXTENDS LOSING STREAK TO SIX: Southern Miss football blown out at South Alabama 55-3, extends losing streak to 6 games

The second issue on Tuesday night is what really falls on the shoulders of Hall. His offensive brilliance is why he was hired by Southern Miss. We’re still waiting to see that come through.

Clemson transfer Billy Wiles was supposed to be that answer with his stability at quarterback. He was benched in the second quarter for Houston transfer Holman Edwards.

“I thought it was something we needed to do,” Hall said. “We’ve lost several games in a row. Not that Billy was playing bad, but I thought we needed to change it up and spark us.”

It never lit a spark. It wasn’t all Edwards' fault, but he didn’t display any sign of hope.

That’s the main issue with Southern Miss right now. Outside of a promising recruiting class, there isn’t much to show that this season, or program, will be turned around. And who knows if those recruits will stick. Oak Grove’s Caleb Moore, USM’s top commit in the 2024 class, picked up an offer from Memphis at the beginning of the month.

It has Nick Mullens, Southern Miss’ all-time leading passer, changing his X bio to voice his displeasure with the state of the program.

Same with Ito Smith, Southern Miss’ leader in career all-purpose yards. He posted on X on Oct. 17, calling for Hall’s job.

USM needs new coaching , hate it for the players — Ito Smith (@ItoSmith) October 8, 2023

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Hall was supposed to be the one to steer the program back in right direction.

“I want to keep improving every day,” he said. “I want to represent Southern Miss better than we are representing it right now.”

For now, he still has the chance to do it. But whatever was exchanged between Hall and McClain after Tuesday's debacle carries weight. To what extent, we will see.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss AD holds private conversation with coach Will Hall