Southern men finish second, women fourth at MIAA championships

May 6—MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University men finished second and the women fourth at the three-day MIAA Track and Field championships over the weekend at Northwest Missouri State University.

Pittsburg State University won the men's team title with 186.5 points, MSSU had 119 points and Washburn University came in third with 103 points.

PSU also claimed the women's team title with 212.5 points. Northwest Missouri State University was second with 113 points, Washburn was third with 90 and the Lions finished fourth with 87.5 points.

MSSU Men

MSSU's Peyton Barton set a new MIAA outdoor record and won the hammer throw with a 67.89-meter toss. Teammate Connor Boyd was third (62.10 meters).

JaDarius Pigg won the 400-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 51.24. He also finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.95.

Jon Watts claimed the MIAA title in the long jump with a 7.63-meter leap; Caleb Manning was third with a 7.40-meter jump.

Bastien Franck won the pole vault with a 5.18-meter vault.

Cedric Pearson was runner-up in the shot put with 52.24-meter effort and Gabe Ford was runner up in the discus with a throw of 52.84 meters.

Taris Jackson was second in the triple jump with a 15.07-meter performance; Manning was third with a leap of 14.88 meters.

Garret Strange finished third in the javelin with a 67.63-meter throw.

MSSU women

Riley Vickrey was MIAA champion in the 5,000-meter run with a personal record of 17:23.08; Jayna Gunter was third with a time of 17:28.45.

Vickrey also finished runner-up in the 10,000-meter run, with a time of 35:28.74; Gunter was third with a time of 35:47.76. Their times were second and third best in school outdoor history.

Keilee Johnson won the javelin throw with a 48.38-meter toss and Samarie Bonds was crowned MIAA champion in the shot put with a 15.29-meter throw.

Briar Gillum earned two runner-up finishes for the Lions. She was second in the discus with a 47.74-meter toss and second in the hammer throw with a 57.23-meter effort.

The MSSU men and women return to action May 23-25 at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field championships at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.