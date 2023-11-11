Southern men drop opening basketball game to Minnesota State Moorhead

Nov. 10—The Missouri Southern men's basketball team kicked off its 2023-24 season Friday against the 2022-23 NSIC tournament champion Minnesota State Moorhead at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The Lions lost, 99-81.

Southern's first basket of the season came from Division I transfer Cam Williams. Parker Long, Darius Dawson and Williams put up the team's first 15 points. Long, Winston Dessesow and Lawson Jenkins went back-to-back-to-back on made three pointers. However, the Dragons went into the half with a 45-33 lead.

Vinson Sigmon Jr. kicked off the scoring for the Lions in the second half, making a jumper just under two minutes in. A few minutes later, Long scored five straight, making a three followed by a pair of free throws. Midway through the second, the Lions had a stretch of four straight baskets made, three of those being beyond the arc. Two of those came from Dessesow and the other from Avery Taggart.

Dessesow led the team in scoring with 14 points, missing just one shot. He is now one point away from 1,000 career points. Darius Dawson finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal in his debut as a Lion. Also hitting double digits was Parker Long (12 points) and Ibn Loyal (11 points). The team went 30-57 (52.6%) from the field, and 7-16 (43.8%) from three point range.

The team will play again in Kansas City on Saturday taking on the Bemidji State Beavers at 1 p.m.