Southern looks for revenge against Washburn

Feb. 25—Missouri Southern's basketball players haven't forgotten about last month's 41-point loss at Washburn. the Lions' worst loss in the last four seasons.

Their coach won't let them.

"Yes, every day," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "I've been sending them the meme that was sent out after our loss. I keep sending it in our group chat every day just to remind them."

The Lions get their chance for revenge tonight as their final week of the regular season begins with a home matchup against the No. 25 Ichabods.

Washburn (15-5) has clinched the No. 2 seed for next week's MIAA Postseason Tournament. The Ichabods played three straight close games in the last two weeks — a two-point victory at Central Missouri followed by two home losses to Missouri Western by four and No. 1 Northwest Missouri by three in overtime. Washburn got back in the winning column Tuesday night with an 88-73 victory over Northeastern State.

Senior guard Tyler Geiman is the league's No. 3 scorer at 20.8 points per game, and he's third in the nation in assists (6.3) and first on the team in rebounds (6.5) and steals (1.7). He posted the first triple-double in school history with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the RiverHawks.

"They lost a couple, had some close ones," Boschee said. "It's a solid team, always good defensively. Geiman had a triple-double, so we have to make sure we do a good job on him. We have to make sure we find Lewis in transition.

"(Tyler) Nelson. a kid who came off the bench the first time we played them, is starting now at the wing, and he's playing a lot better, shooting the ball at a high clip (including 24 points against NSU). (Jonny) Clausing inside has been a load for us at times. He's messing with a foot injury right now, but he's playing. He's a big load down low."

Since that 99-58 loss in Topeka on Jan. 14, the Lions have won eight of 11 games, most recently a 93-74 victory over Pittsburg State last Saturday.

Cam Martin, the conference scoring leader at 24.8 points per game, had 25 points to lead the Lions, followed by Winston Dessesow with 21 and Lawson Jenkins with 16. They combined to make 15 of the Lions' 16 3-point goals.

Backup center Yagi Selcuk turned in his second straight strong game for the Lions with eight points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes. The previous game against Northwest Missouri, he had 11 points and five boards as Martin was limited to 13 minutes by foul trouble and foot problems.

"Yagi has been great in practice," Boschee said. "I know he's been frustrated at times this year, not getting to play much when you have Bundy and Cam and RJ (Smith) can slide down to the 4. His attitude has been great. He played well at Northwest. Slowly he's given us a little bit more confidence, and when he plays hard, he's pretty darn good. It's a matter of fact you have a first team All-American in front of you, so his (playing) time is not going to be as big as he wants it to be unless Cam is in foul trouble."