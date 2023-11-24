Southern and Grambling prepare to face off and make history at 50th Bayou Classic

Family and tradition meet in 50th Bayou Classic

Prepare for the 50th annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling by looking back on the history and passion that defines the "greatest HBCU game on earth."

In 1932, the Southern and Grambling football teams battled it out on the field for the first time. However, the first official “Bayou Classic'' did not take place until 1974 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, 42 years later. Who would’ve thought that what started off as a friendly rivalry between two small-town HBCUs would turn into one of the largest and most highly anticipated gatherings for African Americans? This Saturday, November 25, history will be made again as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bayou Classic.

Last year, the Southern University Jags unleashed the roar – the teams entered with the overall series record tied at a nail-biting 24-24 tie before Southern conquered the Grambling State Tigers with a jaw-dropping score of 34-17. The drama was real, with both teams rebounding from a rollercoaster of a season. Now, fast forward to this season – it's been not too shabby and not too spectacular. Both squads stand shoulder to shoulder with a 4-3 record in the SWAC conference and a 5-5 overall status. Both will be coming off a well-deserved bye week as they gear up for the Classic. Will this breather be the secret sauce for both teams to ignite the fireworks in their grand finale?

This season has been a wild ride for the Jaguars, and just when you thought it couldn't get crazier, boom! Two weeks before the Classic, the team underwent a massive transition. After Southern lost to the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a 27-21 upset on November 14, the team parted ways with head coach Eric Dooley, who had taken the top job at Southern just one year previously.

How to watch the 2023 Bayou Classic: TV/Live stream info for Southern vs Grambling football game

The Jaguars will be entering the game with a new head coach leading the pack. Along with Dooley’s departure, the team announced that assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Terrence Graves would serve as the interim head coach and safeties coach Sean Wallace would serve as acting head coach for the Bayou Classic. Graves will have the historic task of steering both Southern and Grambling through a Bayou Classic in interim roles – he took over for Broderick Fobbs ahead of the 2021 matchup and led the Tigers to victory.

With 31 years of coaching experience, Graves began his career at Southern under Pete Richardson, his former coach, before journeying through various coaching roles. Two years ago, he stepped up as Grambling's interim coach, securing another win. Now back as Southern's interim coach, Graves reflected on Coach Richardson's advice and his past experience. He feels more prepared for this year's Classic, emphasizing the importance of daily preparation. "Every day, you prepare," Graves said, as he reminisces on Coach Richardson’s words. “You got to pay attention because you’re going to be here one day.”

As for Wallace, native to New Orleans and an alum of local high school Oliver Perry Walker, this will likely be an emotional experience as he prepares to enter this showdown amid his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Sean Wallace, the vibrant Southern assistant coach, known for his enthusiasm on and off the field, is now in the fight for his life. A beloved figure, Wallace's legacy as a decorated player includes leading Southern to its first SWAC title and Black National Championship in 1993. Despite the challenging diagnosis, his longtime friend and Jaguar alum Kenyatta Sparks firmly believes in Wallace's resilience. "My brother thoroughly believes he's going to beat this,” Sparks said. “Despite his battle against stage IV pancreatic cancer, which has spread to his liver, the team carries his spirit in their hearts and minds " In Coach Wallace's words: “I'm super excited to lead the Jaguars to victory and keep the trophy in Baton Rouge, where it belongs.”

While the Jaguars have been on a rollercoaster this season, Grambling State seems to have kept it relatively tame. But don't let the calm waters fool you – Gram is gearing up to snatch victory back from the Jags. The burning question is: can they re-tie this series for a 25-25 record? Southern’s coaching changes make things hard to predict -- will these twists and turns be the secret for Grambling to secure the win?

Significance of 50th annual Bayou Classic

Reeta Hubbard joins Natalie and Dawn Montgomery on Brother From Another to discuss the significance of the 50th annual Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern.

In the grand tradition of the Bayou Classic, it's more than just a game; it's the ultimate battle for bragging rights dating back to 1932, where the Southern Jags gained the victory, setting the stage for a rivalry that would echo through history. Fast forward to the first official clash in 1974, and it was the Grambling Tigers who came out on top. Now, as we stand on the brink of another historic showdown, the burning question is: Who will take the trophy? It's a clash of legacies, a tussle for pride, and a chance to claim this historic 50th Bayou Classic victory. The stage is set, and the battle for prestigious bragging rights is about to unfold.

How to watch the 2023 Bayou Classic:

Who: Southern University vs Grambling State

When: Saturday, November 25

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

