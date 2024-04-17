Southern Golfers move into second place entering final round of MIAA Championships

Apr. 17—Missouri Southern's men's golf team moved a step closer to earning its second straight league title with a strong performance Tuesday during the second round of the MIAA Men's Golf Championships at Kansas City's Shoal Creek Golf Course.

The Lions (292, 309 — 601) moved into second place and climbed within seven shots of Central Missouri, which leads the field with a 594 after two rounds.

Luis Limon (72, 75 — 147) shot a four-over 75 on Tuesday to jump three spots from sixth to a two-way tie for third with Washburn's Quinn Earwood and sits one stroke back of Central Missouri's Jack Hope and Northeastern State's Will Livermore, who are tied for the lead at 147.

Round one leader Ben Marckmann (69, 79 — 148) fell four spots to No. 5 after an eight-over 79 on Tuesday.

Tradgon McCrae (76, 77 — 153) climbed four spots from round one to round two for the Lions. McCrae finished 21st on Monday and finished in a tie for 17th with four other golfers on Tuesday despite a triple bogey on No. 18.

Dylan Bagley (77, 78 — 155) moved up five spots to tie four other golfers at 23rd after shooting a seven-over 78 on Tuesday.

Josh Hamnett (75, 82 — 157) fell 13 spots to tie two other golfers at 30th after struggling with an 11-over 82 on Tuesday.

The third and final round tees off Wednesday.