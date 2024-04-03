Southern golfers finish sixth at Showdown at Shangri-La

Apr. 2—lsisk@joplinglobe.com

MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — After a strong opening round Monday at the Showdown at Shangri-La on Monkey Island, the Missouri Southern men's golf team suffered a setback in Monday's second round and failed to make up any ground Tuesday in the third and final round.

The Lions finished sixth in the 18-team field.

Southern was in second place with a 276 — just three strokes behind Central Missouri (273) — after the first round Monday but dropped to sixth by the end of the second round Monday after posting a 297.

The Lions climbed back to fourth place in the first few holes Tuesday but fell back to sixth by the end of the day after a 297 in the final round.

Southern's Luis Limon (70, 69, 75) finished tied for 10th with a 54-hole, 1-over score of 214. His best effort came in round two Monday, when he finished 2-under with a 69. Limon entered Tuesday's final round in sixth place.

He logged two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on his last round Tuesday.

Senior Josh Hamnett tied teammate Ben Marckmann for the best Lion round of the showdown with a 4-under 67 in round one Monday, posting five birdies and a bogey.

Hamnett (67, 78, 72 — 217) finished tied for 15th with four other golfers after moving up nine spots from Monday.

Marckmann (76, 67, 76 — 219) dropped six spots from Monday's totals and finished in a three-way tie for 21st. His 4-under 67 during Monday's first round included six birdies and two bogeys.

Tradgon McCrae (72, 74, 74 — 220) climbed 10 spots from Monday's two rounds to finish tied with three other golfers at 24th place. He posted a birdie and four bogeys in his final round.

Zach Gardner (75, 78, 77 — 230) improved three spots Tuesday to finish tied for 69th place with three other golfers. Gardner eagled the 16th hole, but that was negated by a triple bogey on No. 12. He also had seven bogeys and two birdies.

Central Oklahoma captured the team title with a low score of 849 for the three rounds. Harding (850) was second, Rogers State (861) third, Central Missouri (865) fourth, Winona State fifth (869) and MSSU sixth with 870.

Central Oklahoma's Bennett Baldwin (65, 68, 69) shot an 11-under 202 to capture the individual title.

The Lions return to the links next Monday and Tuesday for the Washburn Invitational at the Firekeeper Golf Club in Maratea, Kansas, before traveling to the MIAA men's championship April 15-17 at the Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City.