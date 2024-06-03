Southern football coach shares update on cancer diagnosis at victory rally

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Eight months after Sean Wallace’s stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis, he stood in front of Baton Rouge community members to announce a victory in his battle with cancer.

Over a hundred people gathered at United Faith Christian Ministries on Sunday evening to hear about the health status of the Southern University football assistant coach. First Wallace thanked God and then shared data from his doctors.

In early October, Wallace’s blood samples showed over 100,000 cancer cells, and he struggled to stomach any food. As of his last visit to his doctors in April, there are less than 300 cancer cells found in his blood stream.

“This is a miracle of God,” Wallace said.

After feeling an outpour of love and support from the Baton Rouge Community, he decided to pay it forward with The Wallace Foundation. The Louisiana native is raising money to help at-risk youth in the state get better access to education, healthier food, and personal development training. Early on they’ve partnered with local businesses and hospitals, and already hosted a free youth football camp.

Strong finish propels Blue over Gold in annual Southern University football spring game

Today Wallace, alongside his wife Venio Wallace, presented a Baton Rouge high school senior with a $1,000 scholarship to attend Southern University at New Orleans. Their goal is to raise $250,000 to continue their work in the community. More information on The Wallace Foundation and how to volunteer is available on their website.

Our Geaux Nation team asked Wallace about how this victory with his health compared to winning the 50th Bayou Classic as acting head coach this past November.

“This is life and death. The Bayou Classic is a football game. I am filled with great emotions, I love to win and we are looking forward to winning it again. But this news that was just confirmation for me, if you go back from the very first time I got an interview showing me saying I’m going to win, I believe it,” Wallace said.

