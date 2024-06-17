Southern Flint Youth Baseball headed to state

Southern Flint Youth Baseball League (Owners: Terence and Shaneka Banks) hosted the 6u and 10u Dixie-Diamond(DYB) District 5 Tournament on May 31st at Ken Gardens. It was a weekend of youth baseball that brought Irwin County, Seminole County, and Baconton to Albany to play in this elite tournament to clinch a spot in the State Playoffs. It is the first time this tournament has taken place in Albany in 20 years. Southern Flint's 6u Braves and 10u Astros came in 2nd place to secure their spots in the State Playoffs. The 6u Braves will travel to Wrens, Ga. on June 20th and the 10u Astros will travel to Burke County, GA on June 27th to play in the State Tournament.