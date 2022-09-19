Southern California, Washington among Pac-12 teams on rise in NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

It's the same top five leading this week's USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131. In other words, Alabama continues to fend off Georgia to remain atop the rankings, even if the Bulldogs' play has made a huge dent in the Crimson Tide's preseason lead and lead the coaches poll.

The Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Oklahoma represent the best of the best in the Bowl Subdivision. The Sooners join this group after a 49-14 win at Nebraska in the first road test of the Brent Venables era.

There's a new No. 6: Penn State takes over after an impressive win at Auburn. The Nittany Lions are followed by No. 7 North Carolina State, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Southern California and No. 10 Arkansas.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs with the football against Stanford during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

The Trojans are up 10 spots after moving to 3-0 in Lincoln Riley's debut. USC has been outstanding on offense behind quarterback Caleb Williams, who had four touchdowns in Saturday's 45-17 win against Fresno State.

Other big movers inside the Top 25 include No. 12 Washington, which rose 25 spots after beating Michigan State, and No. 16 Oregon. The Ducks are up 14 and back in the mix in the Pac-12 after topping Brigham Young.

And one of the best stories of the year to date has been Kansas, which ran over Houston to move to 3-0. That lifted the Jayhawks to No. 41 heading into Saturday's matchup against another unexpectedly unbeaten team in Duke.

Among teams on the downturn, Nebraska is down another five spots to No. 113 after the loss to Oklahoma. That places the Cornhuskers second to last among Power Five teams, ahead of No. 123 Colorado.

