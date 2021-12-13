Southern California QB Kedon Slovis enters NCAA transfer portal, per reports

The first quarterback Lincoln Riley will develop as the head coach at Southern California won't be Kedon Slovis.

The junior signal-caller, who started games in three seasons with the Trojans, entered the transfer portal Monday, according to multiple reports.

That likely means USC rising sophomore Jaxson Dart is expected to be the solid No. 1 on the depth chart entering next season.

Slovis quickly took over the starting quarterback role for the Trojans in his freshman season (2019), entering in the second half of the season opener and missing one game due to a concussion. He completed 71.9% of his passes (third in the country) and was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2020, he started all six of Southern California's games in the pandemic-shortened season.

USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

Slovis returned as the Trojans starter this season but the program was headed for change with coach Clay Helton being fired after two games. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native exited a Nov. 6 game against Arizona State with a leg injury and didn't play the rest of the season.

The next snap he takes will be in a different uniform.

