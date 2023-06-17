Southern California native snubs USC in top 10 school list

In a bit of a shocker, Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.) offensive tackle Brandon Baker snubbed USC. The elite offensive lineman left the Trojans out of his top 10 teams.

Baker announced his list of top 10 teams on Thursday afternoon. Ohio State, Michigan and Nebraska all made the cut out of the Big Ten. He’s also still considering Miami, Florida State, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Georgia and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Baker is one of the best prospects in the country, regardless of position. He’s the No. 26 overall player and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s also the No. 2-ranked player from the Golden State.

The favorite to land Baker is Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

Baker has visited Eugene six times already, with the latest visit being on May 20.

Schools won’t win every recruitment, but the stinging part of this for USC is that Baker might end up in Eugene, of all places.

