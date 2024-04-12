Southern bounces back; East Hardy, Frankfort win; Moorefield loses

Apr. 11—OAKLAND — After an upset loss to Tucker County, Southern earned a much-needed bounce victory with a 4-0 shutout of Mountain Ridge on Wednesday.

The Rams (5-2) did all their scoring in the first inning. Reece Tasker delivered the big knock in the frame with a two-run, two-out double. Cade Leader also drove in a run on a single earlier in the frame.

That was more than enough offense for right-hander Jared Haskiell, who tossed a complete-game shutout allowing just three hits. He fanned 11 and walked two.

Parker Ferraro also went the distance for the Miners (0-7). Just one of his four runs were earned in six innings of work. He gave up five hits, struck out nine and walked a pair.

Southern takes on Fort Hill (5-5) on Friday at Garrett College at 5:30 p.m. The junior varsity game has been postponed.

Mountain Ridge hosts Hedgesville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 14, Petersburg 4PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 4 East Hardy scored multiple runs in four of the seven innings of a win at Petersburg on Wednesday.

The Cougars (5-2) scored four runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Shayne Sisler got the win in 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one run and two walks with four strikeouts.

Nate Smith went three innings, allowing one hit, two runs and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Garrett Van Meter and Levi Mongold finished the game with Mongold earning a save in the seventh.

Van Meter and Levi Sager each had three hits, Sager drove in five RBIs.

Evan Hamilton and Levi Price had two hits each, Hamilton drove in two RBIs.

The Cougars combined for 14 hits from seven different batters.

Peyton Tingler, Trace Rohrbaugh and Lukas Wolford pitched for the Vikings (2-9).

Owen Reel led Petersburg with two hits and an RBI.

East Hardy heads to the Bridgeport Tournament at Robert C. Byrd on saturday.

The Cougars play Lincoln at 10 a.m. and Herbert Hoover at 2:30 p.m.

The Vikings were scheduled to host Hedgesville on Thursday before heading to Calvary on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Frankfort 9, Hampshire 1

ROMNEY, W.Va. — After nearly completing a comeback win over top-ranked Keyser on Tuesday, No. 5 Frankfort bounced back with a victory over Hampshire on Wednesday.

The Falcons (5-4) led from the start and scored in four of the first five innings.

Rhett Sensabaugh earned the win in six innings, allowing five hits, one unearned run and one walk with four strikeouts.

Kameron Bradshaw pitched a scoreless seventh frame.

Sensabaugh, Lanson Orndorf, Cam Lynch and Jacob Nething each had a pair of hits.

Nething drove in four RBIs while Orndorf, Lynch and Uriah Cutter each had one.

Channing Wilt and Mark Richman pitched for the Trojans (3-8).

Richman went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, three runs and three walks with a strikeout.

Conner Wolford led Hampshire with two hits.

The Falcons head to East Fairmont on Saturday at noon.

The Trojans were scheduled to play at Berkeley Springs on Thursday.

Musselman 6, Moorefield 5

INWOOD, W.Va. — Moorefield took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Musselman came back to stun the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday evening.

Wyatt McClintock delivered the go-ahead hit with one out, shooting a ground ball to right field for a two-RBI single. Kyle Lore plated a run on a fielder's choice one batter prior.

Moorefield (5-4) put two runners on after an error and a walk with two away, but McClintock recorded the final out via a strikeout.

McClintock was the winning arm, striking out six over two shutout innings of relief.

Trevor Baldwin doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Moorefield attack.

Moorefield has a doubleheader at South Harrison on Saturday beginning at noon.