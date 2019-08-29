Southern 500 weekend schedule

This weekend marks the 70th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Cup Series will take to the South Carolina track Sunday night under the lights as part of NASCAR’s fifth Throwback Weekend.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 81 degrees and a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms at the race’s start time of 6 p.m. ET. The chance of rain does not drop below 40% until after 7 p.m. ET.

The Cup race will be preceded Saturday by the Xfinity Series race.

The forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees at the 4 p.m. ET start time with a 20% chance of rain until after 7 p.m. ET.

Here is the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday, Aug. 31

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 147 laps/200.08 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 1

1 p.m. – Garage opens

4 p.m.- Driver-crew chief meeting

5:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

6 p.m. – Southern 500; 367 laps/501.3 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)