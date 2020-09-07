Southern 500 Shakes Up NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Picture

From Autoweek

In a span of five hours, Ryan Blaney went from a low-key threat to make the NASCAR Cup Series championship race to potentially needing to win one of the next two races just to advance into the second round.

The Southern 500 provided several shake-ups to the playoff dynamic before and during the race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

It began during pre-race technical inspection when Blaney’s Team Penske No. 12 team was penalized 10 points, the ejection of crew chief Todd Gordon and having to start at the rear of the field for improperly installed ballast.

Team Penske offered the following explanation in a statement prior to the race.

"Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang was penalized for improperly mounted ballast during inspection this afternoon prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. A 5 pound bag of lead that is typically used during setup at the shop to simulate fluid weights prior to the race engine being installed was accidentally left in the car. The team accepts the penalty and Travis Geisler will serve as the crew chief for the No. 12 team this evening."



Their fortunes did not improve once the green flag waved. Blaney raced his way up to 16th by the middle of the second stage but was forced down pit road on Lap 122 for a flat left rear tire. The third stage began with more complications as a slow restart resulted in damaged to the nose of the No. 12. Blaney finished 24th and fell from nine points above the cutline to 17 below it.

It was a similarly frustrating afternoon for affiliated teammate Matt DiBenedetto from Wood Brothers Racing, who didn’t have speed all day and labored to a 21st place finish. He is tied with Blaney at the bottom of the playoff grid.

Here are the standings after Darlington with races at Richmond and Bristol remaining in the first round. The bottom four winless drivers in the standings will be eliminated after the Bristol Night Race.

1. Kevin Harvick (1 win)

2. Denny Hamlin +54

3. Joey Logano +27

4. Brad Keselowski +22

5. Alex Bowman +19

6. Martin Truex Jr. +16

7. Chase Elliott +12

8. Austin Dillon +10

9. William Byron +9

10. Kyle Busch +7

11. Kurt Busch +4

12. Aric Almirola +0

---

13. Clint Bowyer -0

14. Cole Custer -3

15. Matt DiBenedetto -17

16. Ryan Blaney -17



































Conversely, it was a good day for a pair of anticipated underdogs in Austin Dillon and William Byron, who finished second and fifth respectively.

Both drivers entered the race just above the cutline with one win respectively this season but set themselves up for the next two races with their top-5s.

For Byron, the Hendrick Motorsports youngster hadn’t scored a top-5 in 2020 until the penultimate race of the regular season but has now posted three in a row at Dover, Daytona and Darlington.

Dillon has started to string together some top-10s at Michigan, Dover and now Darlington.

"Confidence goes a long way in this sport, and I think everybody knows that," Dillon said. "It's a streaky sport, too. You see guys get on runs and they're able to really carry themselves with those. I'm hoping this is kind of our go time, that our streak is starting.

"It started at Texas, but we've had some runs at places like Dover was really promising for us because we've really sucked there in the past and should have had two top‑10 runs … I think we’ve had speed and are starting to show it well."



