Southend woman with cystic fibrosis to make world record marathon attempt

Doctors told Sophie Holmes she would not live beyond the age of 16 [Lauren Carter/BBC]

A woman with cystic fibrosis is is lacing up to set a new world record by running 36 marathons in 36 days.

Sophie Holmes, from Southend-on-Sea, was told her cystic fibrosis (CF) meant she would not live beyond age 16.

But her prognosis acted as motivation to achieve more in life, and now she wants to enter the record books by running the most consecutive marathons ever completed by a female with CF.

"It's just one run a day - how hard can it be?," Ms Holmes, 32, said.

Her 943-mile challenge will get underway at the London Marathon on Sunday and conclude when she crosses the line at the Edinburgh Marathon on 26 May.

Guinness World Records had told her she would set a record if all 36 marathons were completed.

'Bringing up a child to die'

Ms Holmes had been inspired to run by her dad, Peter, who thought it could improve her health prospects.

Sophie Holmes' world record attempt will start when she runs the London Marathon on Sunday [PA Media]

"When I was born I got told I wouldn't make 16 years old which is incredibly young and I think my parents felt like it was bringing up a child to die," she said.

Despite her condition, the runner said her family were determined to ensure she lived a normal life.

She added: "My benchmark at school was: 'Well I can beat everyone else at PE, what do the doctors know?'"

Ms Holmes previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, Mont Blanc and completed an ultra ironman around Lake Como in Italy.

"I turned CF into not my definition but a driving force to enable me to have a future, even when the odds were stacked against me," she added.

