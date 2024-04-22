Southend boss pride despite missing play-offs

Kevin Maher's side were unbeaten in 15 games before their final day defeat at home to Rochdale. [Getty Images]

Kevin Maher remains proud of his Southend squad, despite them falling short of the National League play-offs.

The Shrimpers needed to beat Rochdale and hope AFC Halifax and Aldershot both lost on the final day to make the top seven.

Their 15-game unbeaten run dating back to 10 February was ended by a stoppage-time winner at Roots Hall.

“It’s disappointing to lose but on the whole over the season I am so proud of everyone,” Maher told BBC Radio Essex.

Amid off-field turmoil the Blues were deducted 10 points last August, though with them they would have finished sixth.

Maher said: “When we look back, we have accumulated 75 points. We’d be in the play-offs, that’s the main take away for me.

“Everything we have done from pre-season, not being able to train, can’t go to the toilet or have a shower at the training ground, we’ve got no food, no subs… so to finish in the play-offs, what these players have done for this club is unbelievable.”

Maher said he and his players have ‘earned a rest’ after an emotionally charged campaign but added: “They have shown character and resilience in abundance - everything you want from a team. They deserve all the credit in the world.

“I feel for them, they should be going into a play-off battle now and possibly a trip to Wembley at the end of it, but we’re not, through no fault of our own.”

Maher hopes the club’s new owners can help build the foundation for an even more successful campaign next year.

“As a football club we need to get it right behind the scenes. The consortium have come in and gone above and beyond. Let’s get them in the door properly and go to work - be the football club we can be and not cut corners,” he said.

“We can achieve something but there’s still a long way to go to achieve success, you have to have the foundations in place. We’re in a good place football-wise and hopefully we can get it right.”