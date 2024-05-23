Southeastern pounces on UNO in Southland Tournament opener

HAMMOND, La. — No. 6 Southeastern defeated No. 3 UNO, 10-2 in the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament Wednesday night at Pat Kenelly Diamond.

UNO won their regular season series against Southeastern in the first week of May but the Lions have now won four straight Southland Conference Tournament matchups against the Privateers.

UNO jumped out to a two-run lead in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of an error and an RBI single from Bryce Calloway.

The Lions would respond in the top of the second inning with a two-run home run to right field from Jude Hall.

Hall would strike again in the top of the fourth with another two-run go-ahead home run over the center field wall to give Southeastern the 4-2 advantage over the Privateers.

The Lions would create separation in the top of the sixth inning, adding six more runs to extend their lead to eight.

Former Brother Martin Crusader, Brennan Stuprich, ended Wednesday’s game with the win after striking out six Privateers in seven innings. He surrendered eight hits to the top offense in the Southland with two unearned runs.

Southeastern advances to the winner’s bracket where they will face No. 2 Nicholls Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Colonels defeated No. 7 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 14-2 in their Southland Conference Tournament opener and swept the Lions in their three-game series at the Pat in early April.

UNO will face the Islanders in an elimination game Thursday at noon.

The Privateers dropped their series with Texas A&M Corpus Christi in late April.

