Southeastern Ohio Girls Softball Pairings

The Ironton Tribune, Ohio
·3 min read

Apr. 28—Southeastern Ohio Softball

Girls' Sectional Pairings

Division 3

Monday, May 6

All Games 5 p.m.

25. Southeastern (3-15) at 24. South Point (4-13)

30. Nelsonville-York (0-12) at 19. North Adams (6-9)

31. Federal-Hocking (0-12) at 18.Westfall (5-8)

26. Minford (3-13) at 23, Eastern Brown (4-8)

29. West Union (1-8) at 20. Portsmouth (4-10)

27. Alexander (3-8) at 22. Peebles (4-6)

26. Oak Hill (3-12) at 21. Chesapeake 5-13)

Sectional Finals

Thursday, May 9

All Games 5 p.m.

SP-SE winner at 1. Wheelersburg (10-2)

13. Crooksville at 12. Huntington Ross (11-9)

N. Adams/N-Y wine at 6. Northwest (14-4)

FH-Westfall winner at 7. Fairfield (11-6)

EB-Minford winner at 2. South Webster (18-2)

14. Rock Hill (10-9) at 11. Portsmouth West (9-5)

Portsmouth-WU winner at 5. Ironton (16-4)

17. Lynchburg-Clay (8-6) at 8. Meigs (12-5)

Alexander-Peebles winner at 3. Adena (16-3)

15. Coal Grove (9-7) at 10. Belpre (10-4)

Chesapeake-OH at 4. Wellston (12-1)

16.Zane Trace (7-8) at 9. Piketon (12-7)

District May 13

Top 2 brackets at Ohio University

Next 2 brackets at Unioto

May 14

Next 2 brackets at Unioto

Finals May 16

Top Bracket at Ohio University

Next 2 Brackets at Unioto

----------

Division 4

Monday, May 6

All Games 5 p.m.

17. South Gallia (1-11) at 16. Green (1-9)

18. New Boston (0-9) at 15. Waterford (5-8)

Sectional Finals

Green-SG winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-3)

9. Miller (8-4) at 8. Reedsville Easter (7-3)

13. Sciotoville East (4-5) at 4. Southern (12-3)

12. Western (6-11) at 5. Manchester (9-3)

NB-Waterford winner at 2. Lucasville Valley (12-4)

10. Whiteoak (6-8) at 7. Portsmouth Clay (10-4)

14. Paint Valley (2-17) at 3. Symmes Valley (14-6)

District Semifinals

University of Rio Grande

Monday, May 13

Top bracket, 4 p.m.

Second bracket, roll

Tuesday, May 14

Third bracket, 4 p.m.

Fourth bracket, roll

District Finals

University of Rio Grande

4 p.m. & 6 p.m.

----------

Division 2

Monday, May 6

All Games 5 p.m.

17. Washington Court House (4-12) at 16. River Valley (4-8)

18. Marietta (4-14) at 15.Miami Trace (4-7)

19. Gallipolis (3-11) at 14. Vincent Warren (6-12)

Wednesday, May 8

RV-WCH winner at 1. Sheridan (14-3)

9. Fairfield Union (7-7) at 8. Athens (12-3)

13.McClain (6-9) at 4.Logan Elm (13-3)

12. Waverly (7-8) at 5. Jackson (11-5)

Marietta-MT winner at 2. Unioto (15-3)

10. Vinton County (8-7) at 7. Fairland (9-2)

Gallia-Warren winner at 3. Hillsboro (16-2)

11. New Lexington (7-7) at 6. Circleville (9-6)

District Semifinals

Tuesday, May 14

At Ohio University

Top 2 brackets, 4 p.m. and roll

Wednesday, May 15

At Ohio University

Lower 2 brackets, 4 p.m. and roll

District Finals

Friday, May 17

At Ohio University

4 p.m. & 6 p.m.