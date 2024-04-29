Southeastern Ohio Girls Softball Pairings
Apr. 28—Southeastern Ohio Softball
Girls' Sectional Pairings
Division 3
Monday, May 6
All Games 5 p.m.
25. Southeastern (3-15) at 24. South Point (4-13)
30. Nelsonville-York (0-12) at 19. North Adams (6-9)
31. Federal-Hocking (0-12) at 18.Westfall (5-8)
26. Minford (3-13) at 23, Eastern Brown (4-8)
29. West Union (1-8) at 20. Portsmouth (4-10)
27. Alexander (3-8) at 22. Peebles (4-6)
26. Oak Hill (3-12) at 21. Chesapeake 5-13)
Sectional Finals
Thursday, May 9
All Games 5 p.m.
SP-SE winner at 1. Wheelersburg (10-2)
13. Crooksville at 12. Huntington Ross (11-9)
N. Adams/N-Y wine at 6. Northwest (14-4)
FH-Westfall winner at 7. Fairfield (11-6)
EB-Minford winner at 2. South Webster (18-2)
14. Rock Hill (10-9) at 11. Portsmouth West (9-5)
Portsmouth-WU winner at 5. Ironton (16-4)
17. Lynchburg-Clay (8-6) at 8. Meigs (12-5)
Alexander-Peebles winner at 3. Adena (16-3)
15. Coal Grove (9-7) at 10. Belpre (10-4)
Chesapeake-OH at 4. Wellston (12-1)
16.Zane Trace (7-8) at 9. Piketon (12-7)
District May 13
Top 2 brackets at Ohio University
Next 2 brackets at Unioto
May 14
Next 2 brackets at Unioto
Finals May 16
Top Bracket at Ohio University
Next 2 Brackets at Unioto
----------
Division 4
Monday, May 6
All Games 5 p.m.
17. South Gallia (1-11) at 16. Green (1-9)
18. New Boston (0-9) at 15. Waterford (5-8)
Sectional Finals
Green-SG winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-3)
9. Miller (8-4) at 8. Reedsville Easter (7-3)
13. Sciotoville East (4-5) at 4. Southern (12-3)
12. Western (6-11) at 5. Manchester (9-3)
NB-Waterford winner at 2. Lucasville Valley (12-4)
10. Whiteoak (6-8) at 7. Portsmouth Clay (10-4)
14. Paint Valley (2-17) at 3. Symmes Valley (14-6)
District Semifinals
University of Rio Grande
Monday, May 13
Top bracket, 4 p.m.
Second bracket, roll
Tuesday, May 14
Third bracket, 4 p.m.
Fourth bracket, roll
District Finals
University of Rio Grande
4 p.m. & 6 p.m.
----------
Division 2
Monday, May 6
All Games 5 p.m.
17. Washington Court House (4-12) at 16. River Valley (4-8)
18. Marietta (4-14) at 15.Miami Trace (4-7)
19. Gallipolis (3-11) at 14. Vincent Warren (6-12)
Wednesday, May 8
RV-WCH winner at 1. Sheridan (14-3)
9. Fairfield Union (7-7) at 8. Athens (12-3)
13.McClain (6-9) at 4.Logan Elm (13-3)
12. Waverly (7-8) at 5. Jackson (11-5)
Marietta-MT winner at 2. Unioto (15-3)
10. Vinton County (8-7) at 7. Fairland (9-2)
Gallia-Warren winner at 3. Hillsboro (16-2)
11. New Lexington (7-7) at 6. Circleville (9-6)
District Semifinals
Tuesday, May 14
At Ohio University
Top 2 brackets, 4 p.m. and roll
Wednesday, May 15
At Ohio University
Lower 2 brackets, 4 p.m. and roll
District Finals
Friday, May 17
At Ohio University
4 p.m. & 6 p.m.