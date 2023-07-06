Southeastern Kentucky Football Officials Association in need of high school football officials

Jul. 5—It's "official" — high school football officials are needed!

The Southeastern Kentucky Football Officials Association (SEKFOA) is in need of — and recruiting — new high school football officials for the 2023 season.

If you are interested or know someone who is interested in officiating football with the KHSAA and the SEKFOA, contact Mike Black via email at jmblack6001@gmail.com or by phone at (606) 682-4246.