Southeastern football clamps down in final minute, seals win over Diman

EASTON - Wearing sunglasses inspired by coaching luminary Deion Sanders, Southeastern Regional football coach Josh Brewster turned his back to the field and faced the crowd as his defense set out to protect a one-point lead with Diman Regional concocting the potential go-ahead two-minute drill.

The first-year coach shouted and waved his arms, all in an effort to urging the crowd to make some noise and act like a 12th defender, of sorts.

It worked, as edge rushers Zach Pechulis and Ryan Ackerman came away with consecutive sacks to stunt Diana's comeback effort as Southeastern snapped its two-game losing streak with a gritty 13-12 win at home on Thursday. Brewster looked to the crowd again, smiled and gave two thumbs up.

"As you can see, the crowd brings the energy. We feed off of that. I like having everyone engaged," Brewster said with a laugh. "When the crowd is engaged, the kids love it and they get even more engaged in the game. My plan was to find a way to keep the kids going. We had the momentum, but to keep it going and keep our foot on the gas pedal."

The two sacks on Southeastern's (4-3) final stand capped a stingy defensive effort that featured five total sacks and three interceptions.

"Shoutout to Coach Mo (Moise Edouard), our defensive coordinator," Brewster said. "He had an amazing game plan tonight. The kids showed up, and they implemented that game plan. All credit to the defense, and the offense scored when it mattered. That was a great game. Great football."

Trailing 12-6 with 8:39 left to play, the Southeastern defense forced a three-and-out and the Diman (3-4) special teams unit was out to punt from inside its 10-yard line. Senior rushers Owen Tripp and Greg Nikla blitzed the edges, tackled the punter and the Hawks' offense picked up from the Diman 5-yard line.

Three plays later, junior quarterback Aidan Hughes was flushed out left of the pocket and fired a strike to junior receiver Peyton Volz for a 5-yard TD reception. Southeastern led 13-12 with 6:57 to go, after a successful PAT from junior Nick Eskander.

"That was huge. That was a momentum changer right there," Brewster said of Tripp and Nikla's stop. "We were able to punch it in after that. That changed the whole game."

In the win, Hughes and senior receiver Joey Tully -- the winner of our Preseason Player of the Year poll -- took turns quarterbacking the offense. Tully orchestrated a 14-play, 70-yard scoring drive in the second quarter as the two teams went to half tied at 6. The senior rushed seven times for 48 yards and 1 touchdown.

"All year, we've been doing that," Brewster said of the quarterback shuffle. "Just to give it a change, give the defense a different look. Today, it worked in our favor."

Diman junior quarterback Sam Perry also made plays, despite the loss. He spotted Robert Hall over the middle and the junior running back took it for 80 yards to set up a red zone chance to close the third quarter. Two plays later, Perry maneuvered through a wave of defenders to get in for a 5-yard TD with 43 seconds left to give Diman a 12-6 edge entering the fourth.

"Sam's a great player," Diman head coach Luke Bahry said. "He's getting his butt kicked out there. The protection wasn't great tonight and he just keeps battling. His mobility has taken a step in the right direction. He's reading the end better on the zone read stuff. I'm really proud of him."

Diman returns to action at home next Saturday against West Bridgewater at 11 a.m.

"I think we've just got to be better," Bahry said. "I mean, this one stings. It hurts to lose a game that we probably could've won had we made some better decisions. But our message was, we've got to keep fighting. In life, you're get knocked down sometimes, but you've got to get back up."

Next up, Southeastern travels to Taunton High to play Bristol-Plymouth next Saturday at 5 p.m.

"Shoutout to the kids," Brewster said. "This is all them."

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Southeastern Regional football churns out win over Diman