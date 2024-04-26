Southeastern Conference players taken in Round 1 of 2024 NFL draft

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft is officially in the books following the festivities held in Detroit on Thursday night. Among the 32 players selected, 11 came from Southeastern Conference schools stretching across six different programs.

The highest-picked SEC alumnus was LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was taken with the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders. The second was another from the same school — wide receiver Malik Neighbors — who was taken at No. 6 by the New York Giants.

The first former Alabama Crimson Tide player off the board came at No. 7 when the Tennessee Titans picked offensive tackle JC Lantham. The Georgia Bulldogs‘ first selection came in the form of tight end Brock Bowers, who the Las Vegas Raiders used the No. 13 pick on.

Edge defender Dallas Turner (Alabama) was taken at No. 17 by the Minnesota Vikings, offensive tackle Amarius Mims (Georgia) went at No. 18 to the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) went at No. 23 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, cornerback Terrion Arnold (Alabama) went at No. 24 to the Detroit Lions, defensive end Darius Robinson (Missouri Tigers) went at No. 27 to the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (Florida Gators) went at No. 31 to the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Xavier Legette (South Carolina Gamecocks) was the final pick of the round by the Carolina Panthers.

Round 2 kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and the draft concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET. NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting the event; coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire