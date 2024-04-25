Southeast Spotlight: FutureCast predictions for top 2025 prospects

Commitment season is right around the corner and there are some big names still to come off the board. Take a look at these four new FutureCast predictions from the Southeast region.

*****

*****

The one-time Michigan commitment has hinted at making big decisions for some time, and he released a top six earlier this week of Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee. Auburn and Penn State have each held buzz at different points and Georgia brought in one of the best defensive back coaches with South Florida ties in Travaris Robinson, but local Miami has been trending here for some time because of long-term prioritization and familiarity.

Ewald has a commitment date planned for his birthday, June 27, and it would be a slight upset to see a logo other than that of the hometown Hurricanes selected by the Rivals250 talent on that day.

Prediction: Miami

*****

Ffrench, a former Alabama commitment, has been busy following Nick Saban's retirement. From that moment, Ohio State, Miami and Florida State each looked like strong contenders for the Jacksonville native, and some of that remains true despite him taking trips all over the map this spring.

Texas, LSU and Tennessee have made up for lost time in recently getting Ffrench on campus, and he'll take a big slate of June visits before an offseason decision comes in. The Buckeyes are tough to beat for any elite wideout and Brian Hartline has been at work here since before Ffrench went back on the market. He's since been to Columbus a couple of times and is likely to return again before the decision comes in.

Prediction: Ohio State

*****

We almost saw Howard come off the board in late March, where it shaped up to be a classic Sunshine State battle among Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri and others entered the mix this spring and that pushed back the decision timeline, however.

Now, Howard is focused on spring football at his new prep program and national power Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna. After that, he will get back on the road with an official visit planned with Florida to wrap up May.

If the plan is to come off the board this summer, the Gators could build too much of a lead for others to overcome.

Prediction: Florida

*****

Pickett's recruitment has featured some twists and turns. The four-star prospect has been recruited at long as any elite talent in the class of 2025 and it has pushed several programs to the forefront at different times.

Going into the New Year, Alabama held buzz following Florida and Miami at other points. Now, Oregon is charging up the list after an unofficial visit and scheduled official visit to the Pacific Northwest. There is increased chatter about Pickett leaving his native state of Florida for college, so the Ducks and LSU Tigers could be at or near the top of the list.

Miami has staying power and will get an official visit, too, but the first trip of the summer swing is back to Baton Rouge. It means the program could establish a true lead for the rangy defensive back as he would be the face of a defensive haul aiming to bring back the program's DBU tradition.

Prediction: LSU

*****

Of all the FutureCast predictions in this piece, this one may take the longest to see through. A very early commitment to Texas A&M before another to Colorado, Watkins has made it clear he is taking his time before making things official with his final college of choice.

He has been busy this spring, anyway, taking several visits to try and trim a long list of offers. Ohio State, Ole Miss and Syracuse are some of his most recent trips and each impressed in their own way.

Perhaps I'm playing prisoner of the moment since I was standing next to Watkins when he lit up about Oxford, Lane Kiffin and everything Rebels while wearing Ole Miss gloves at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami. But that offense and the program's comparison of him with fellow South Florida native Elijah Moore may be too much to pass up.

Prediction: Ole Miss