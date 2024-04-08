Southeast soccer wins multi-state event, takes Smoky Mountain Cup

Apr. 8—Like a lot of families in the southern United States, Southeast Whitfield High School's boys soccer team spent spring break in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

But the Raiders weren't there for a relaxing week of hiking or shopping. Southeast brought back a soccer championship.

The Raiders won the Clingman's Dome Division of the Smoky Mountain Cup, a regional high school soccer showcase event held at the Rocky Top Sports World facility in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

54 teams from several states, including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma, entered the event, and Southeast was slotted into a six-team division. The Raiders finished with two wins and a draw in the event to finish on top of the table in the division and win the title.

Southeast's stay at the event started Thursday with a game against Edmond North High School from Edmond, Oklahoma, which ended in a scoreless draw.

On Friday, Southeast beat Grissom High from Huntsville, Alabama, 2-0 to get its first win in the event.

Ismael Pimentel and Emmanuel Gonzalez each scored a goal for Southeast, while Jairo Garcia and Jonathan Garcia assisted. Victor Cordoba recorded the clean sheet as goalkeeper for his sixth straight shutout.

On Saturday, the Raiders thrashed Tennessee's Greeneville 6-1 to secure the win in their division.

Joseph Pina piled up four goals in the game, while Jairo Garcia and Isaac Lopez each put in one. Bryan Delgado had a pair of assists, while Jairo Garcia and Aaron Gomez each had one.

The Raiders were one of two teams to finish the three-game slate with two wins and a draw — Atlanta's Westminster also finished with the same mark, but Southeast won on a tiebreaker of goal differential. Southeast's differential was five, while Westminster's was four.

Edmond North finished third in the event.

Fresh off taking the Smoky Mountain Cup, Southeast is set to prepare for a rivalry showdown at Dalton High Friday night at 7:30 in the game locals refer to as El Clásico. Southeast dropped to Dalton 3-0 when the two rivals met up earlier this year, but that game was during a spate of four straight losses to begin the season for an injury-plagued Raiders squad.

That loss dropped Southeast to 0-4 on Feb. 13, but the Raiders haven't lost since, going 11-0-1. Friday's game is the regular season finale for Southeast.