Southeast signings: Trio of Raider athletes sign with college programs

May 28—Three Southeast Whitfield High School senior student athletes recently celebrated signing with collegiate athletics programs.

Kevyn Chavez is set to join the men's track and cross-country teams at Tennessee-Southern, Lindsay Dimmlich will stay local and join the women's track team at Dalton State College and Kaitlyn Gallegos signed with the cheerleading program at Shorter University.

Chavez helped lead Southeast to a ninth-place finish in the Class 4A cross country state championships as a senior in 2023-24. UT Southern is an NAIA program located in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Dimmlich joins a string of local runners to compete on the track team at Dalton State College. Fellow Southeast grads Alexis Hines and Marlene Paez were on the roster last season, as well as Dalton's Giselle Dominguez and Coahulla Creek's Ella Coley.

Kaitlyn Gallegos is set to cheer at Shorter in Rome. In her time at Southeast, Gallegos has been named Most Valuable Cheerleader and Best Overall Cheerleader by the team. She made a Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-American cheer team and got to cheer at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.