Southeast Polk's CJ Phillip the difference in semifinal thriller against Valley

Since the creation of Class 5A, Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley have been two perennial contenders of the class. However, perhaps none more than the Rams, who with a 30-27 overtime win over the Tigers has made the 5A final every single year of its existence.

The Rams controlled the first half, taking a 7-0 lead with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Connor Moberly to Carson Robbins on Southeast Polk's first drive on offense. While Valley's offense enjoyed some success in flashes, they had a difficult time finishing drives with the front seven of the Rams stifling the run game and making Drake DeGroote uncomfortable in the pocket.

Valley hung around enough though to have a fighters chance in the second half. A huge interception from Jayden McGregory helped the Tigers tie it ay 17 midway through the fourth quarter. Trailing 24-17 with under 10 seconds to go in regulation, his touchdown catch sent it to overtime, playing the role of hero for the second game in a row.

However, it was CJ Phillip who would put this game on ice. He finished the day with 129 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime after the defense forced a field goal from Valley.

Here are three takeaways from Southeast Polk's semifinal victory over Valley.

Lethal passing attack leads early, but CJ Phillip finishes game

It didn't take long for Moberly and his wide receivers to flex their muscles with that 79-yard touchdown pass to open this game. Robbins lined up on the outside, shook his man and had nothing but green grass in front of him. On that play, that was a moment where Robbins really just out-played his defender to make something happen.

Throughout the first half the passing game was what propelled this offense. The coaching staff did a great job scheming to get guys open against Valley's coverage on key third-down conversions. Moberly also just made the right play on each and every down. He rarely forced a ball, consistently made the right reads and kept drives alive with his legs when it was needed. That was in spite of a ferocious Tiger front seven who was in the backfield a number of times.

Eating the clock halfway through the fourth quarter, Moberly looked to put the game on ice with a shot in the endzone, but McGregory made a stellar interception to keep Valley alive. On the following drive for Valley, Darius Mason capped off an impressive 75-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run to tie it at 17.

The run game for the Rams had largely been held in check by Valley. However, it would ultimately be the difference in this one. On the next drive after Valley tied the game, it was Phillip with a trio of first down runs that set up the Rams in a goal to go situation. He punched the ball in from two yards out to take a 24-17 lead.

Valley tied the game on the following drive to send it to overtime. Phillip was there again, delivering the final blow by narrowly squeaking the ball across the goal line for the 30-27 win.

Moberly and this passing attack got the game started, but it was the run game that delivered the dagger.

Southeast Polk's defense gets Valley off the field in critical situations

Big plays win games, that's what the defense for the Rams did on Friday evening.

Valley had similar offensive outputs to the Rams in the first half. Of note:

118 yards of total offense to Southeast Polk's 189

44 rushing yards to the Rams' 64

75 passing yards to Southeast Polk's 125

Valley was able to move the chains with six first downs in the half, but going one for six on third down was the killer for the Tigers. Late in the first half, the Tigers drove down into the redzone with seconds remaining in the game. Southeast Polk held them out of the endzone, forcing a short field goal from about the distance of a PAT that the Tigers missed.

Then it was in overtime where the Rams only allowed about three yards of offense to force a field goal for Valley to put it in the hand of Phillip and the Ram offense to win it.

It wasn't always perfect, but the Rams made plays when they needed to.

Valley has much to be excited about next season

This by no means was the season Valley envisioned. Injuries and losses piled up to begin the year, making it seem like Valley may miss the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.

Key guys like sophomores Drake DeGroote and Jayden McGregory prevented that from happening, two guys that will be leading the charge in the Tigers' return next year. Those two, along with the big, physical running back Darius Mason and highly-touted wide receiver prospect Zay Robinson makes up a great offensive unit.

They'll return just four starters from the loss on defense, but under coach Gary Swenson, the defense will never be a question. They'll be one of the top contenders for the UNI Dome again in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Southeast Polk defeats Valley in Class 5A semifinal