Southeast Missouri sets 2020 schedule
(Stats Perform) - Southeast Missouri will play five times at Houck Field, including against fellow Ohio Valley Conference champion Austin Peay, during its 11-game 2020 schedule, which was announced Monday.
The Homecoming Day game against Austin Peay on Oct. 31 matches the two teams that tied for the conference title with 7-1 records last year. Southeast Missouri qualified for the FCS playoffs for a second consecutive season and finished 9-4 overall.
Out of conference, the Redhawks' marquee games are on the road against Ole Miss (Sept. 12) and rival Southern Illinois (Sept. 19).
Coach Tom Matukewicz enters his seventh season with a 33-38 record.
2020 Southeast Missouri Schedule
Sept. 3, Dayton
Sept. 12, at Ole Miss
Sept. 19, at Southern Illinois
Sept. 26, Murray State*
Oct. 10, at Tennessee State*
Oct. 17, Tennessee Tech*
Oct. 24, at UT Martin*
Oct. 31, Austin Peay* (Homecoming)
Nov. 7, at Eastern Illinois*
Nov. 14, Eastern Kentucky*
Nov. 21, at Jacksonville State*
* - Ohio Valley Conference game