Southeast leads at half, but Armuchee pulls ahead in the fourth to down Raiders

Sep. 18—Southeast Whitfield (1-4) led at halftime, but lost 24-14 to Armuchee (2-0) in Rome Friday night.

After falling behind 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Southeast's Jordan Trevino reached the end zone for two rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead headed into halftime.

Armuchee tied it up with 7:27 to go in the third quarter, then pulled ahead midway through the fourth quarter with a field goal to make the score 17-14. A touchdown with a little over two minutes to go sealed the Raiders' fate.

Armuchee is a program on the rise. After finishing just 3-7 a season ago, Armuchee is off to a 3-0 start. Southeast defeated Armuchee 21-7 last season for the Raiders' lone victory in 2020.

The Raiders playa another Class A school Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Gordon Lee.