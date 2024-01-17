Southeast High football coach hires Bradenton Christian coach to be offensive coordinator

Former Bradenton Christian School football coach Nate Strawderman is the new offensive coordinator at Southeast High under new Seminoles coach Curt Bradley.

BRADENTON − Southeast High made a splash hire when it named Curt Bradley as its football coach in December.

Now, Bradley, the former Braden River High football coach, has made his first big hire.

The Seminoles are bringing in former Bradenton Christian School football coach Nate Strawderman as their offensive coordinator.

“He gave me a phone call one day and told me about the opportunity to come and do something cool with him,” Strawderman said of Bradley.

Strawderman and Bradley have a history. Bradley coached Strawderman, a quarterback, during Braden River’s 2015 run to the state semifinals. Strawderman was the backup to Jake Huesman on the Pirates’ 13-1 team that lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinal.

Pirates Head Coach Curt Bradley

“I didn’t play much high school football,” Strawderman said. “But I learned the game, got into coaching, and now this is my passion.”

Strawderman and Bradley kept in touch over the years and connected at the preseason press conferences last season.

“He made a big impact on me when I was in high school,” Strawderman said of Bradley. “He supported me while I was at BCS. I have a lot of respect for him. Great relationship.”

A former offensive coordinator with the Panthers, Strawderman took over as the Panthers head coach this past season after John Warren accepted the position and then resigned shortly thereafter.

Bradenton Christian went 7-2 in Strawderman’s lone season with both losses coming to University Christian of Fort Lauderdale, the second in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. Strawderman was named District Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.

“It’s a hard decision to step down as a head coach. I did my job at BCS,” Strawderman said. “I see myself becoming a coach at the next level in big high school football. There’s no better way to do it than learning from Coach Bradley.”

Strwderman’s first order of business he establishing a culture with the Southeast players.

“Getting in with the kids and love them,” Strawderman said. “Before we get into Xs and Os, just change the culture and dive deep down in the culture.”

Bradley and Strawderman are going to a program that went winless in 10 games last season. Bradley faced a similar situation with Braden River when he arrived, but turned the program around in his second year there. Braden River went 1-9 in Bradley's first year in 2012, but never had a losing season since, including a 5-5 campaign this past season.

“I believe he can turn a program around with what he did at Braden River,” Strawderman said.

Bradenton Christian School director of athletics Cole Hudson confirmed that Strawderman resigned as football coach and will issue a statement Wednesday.

