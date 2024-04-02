SouthCoast's top performers, scores and highlights for April 1-7

The high school spring season is in full swing this week with an action-packed schedule for baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball and track.

Here's a look at the scores and highlights for SouthCoast teams from April 1-7.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bishop Stang 16, Cardinal Spellman 4: Eli Ikkela led the Spartans (1-0) in a season-opening win with six goals while Jacob Mikutowicz added three goals. Dom Cavallo scored his first varsity goal. William Sanders made four saves while Henry Brown had one.

Old Rochester 16, Dennis-Yarmouth 1: Caleb Bousquet erupted for nine goals and two assists to power the Bulldogs (1-0) in their season opener. Andrew Nee added four goals and two assists while Jake Profit had one goal and two assists and David Lally chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Bishop Stang senior Eli Ikkela bursts out behind the Cardinal Spellman net to score one of his six goals in the game. Ikkela and his teammates defeated Cardinal Spellman 16-4 on Monday afternoon.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Plymouth North 14, Dartmouth 10: Grace Haskell had five goals while Kayla McGee added three goals and four assists for Dartmouth (0-1) in its season opener. Kallie Rose chipped in with one goal and one assist while Makai Vincent had two goals and Madison Goldizen had one.

SOFTBALL

Dartmouth 11, Fairhaven 4: Olivia Rapoza went 2-for-4 with two home runs to lead Dartmouth (1-0) to a win in its season opener. Megan Arruda went 3-for-4 at the plate and went the distance on the mound. Aubrey Carberry was 3-for-4 while Paige Martins went 2-for 3. For Fairhaven (0-1), Arden Bradshaw went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Kaia Furtado was 2-for-4. Ava Morrison was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Wareham 9, Carver 6: The Vikings (1-0) won their season opener thanks to a strong all-around game from Madison Nereu, who went 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, and pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out eight with four walks. Sawyer Boutin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Olivia LaCava was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jossalyn Anctil was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Seekonk 19, Bishop Stang 6: Sidney Alboum went 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI and run scored for Bishop Stang (0-1) while Katie Manzone was 3-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and stolen base. Sophia Brousseau went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.

BASEBALL

Barnstable 5, New Bedford 1: Anthony Diakite and Brent Sharples were the only Whalers (0-1) to hit safely. Sharples also had a stolen base and scored New Bedford’s lone run. The Whalers’ pitching only allowed four hits but gave up six walks and had two hit batters.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

New Bedford 3, North Quincy 1: Carter Barbosa led the Whalers (1-0) in their season opener with 34 assists. Juan Grau Montano had 14 kills and 19 digs while Nick Rosa chipped in with 10 kills and eight digs. Davon Centeio contributed 19 digs and was 21 of 23 on serve receive. Nyron Foster contributed seven kills.

BOYS TENNIS

Apponequet 4, Fairhaven 1: The Lakers (1-0) swept singles action with wins from No. 1 Will Horton over Kole Pinto (6-2, 6-0), No. 2 Nate Belmore over Coby Yin (6-0, 6-1) and No. 3 Judson Cardinali over Alex Hu (6-4, 6-3). Apponequet’s first doubles team of Ethan Clark and Ryan Abreau beat Chris Hu and Noah Pacheco 6-1, 7-5. Fairhaven’s second doubles team of Jesse Chen and Noah Petruski beat Nick Connolly and Cory Dugdale 7-5, 6-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Apponequet 3, Fairhaven 2: Apponequet (1-0) got wins from No. 1 Kohana Fontinha over Elizabeth DaCunha (6-3, 6-4), the first doubles team of Lila Nielson and Jolie Decas over Madeline Gamelin and Dahlia Mercado (forfeit due to injury) and the second doubles team of Emma Lahanie and Emily Pavao over Brenna Dugan and Tracy Zhao (6-2, 6-1). For Fairhaven (0-1), No. 2 Sabrina Zheng beat Brynn McLaughlin 6-1, 6-2 and Olivia Darmofal was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Jillian Maher at No. 2.

Wareham 4, Bourne 1: Back from injury, Brooklyn Bindas won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles to lead the Vikings (1-0). No. 2 Julia McDuffy (6-1, 6-4), No. 3 Stoney Ferry (6-1, 6-2) and the first doubles team of Evie Francis and Keira Pierre were 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-2), 10-6 winners.

