SouthCoast's leading scorers in high school football after Week 5
It was a huge offensive week on the SouthCoast as six of the area's nine high school football teams scored 30 or more points with four — Apponequet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven and GNB Voc-Tech — topping 40 apiece.
Seven different players had multi-touchdown performances with two — Fairhaven's Aaron Lague and Wareham's Ajay Lopes — each finding the end zone three times apiece.
Apponequet quarterback Caiden Cyr threw for three touchdowns while Dartmouth's Jackson Hart and GNB Voc-Tech's Jhaden Reis and Nick Boucher each had two TD passes.
Here's a look at the top 20 scorers for SouthCoast football after Week 5:
SOUTHCOAST FOOTBALL SCORING LEADERS
(Information includes player’s name, school, touchdowns, 2-point conversion, PATs, total points.)
Justin Marques, Fairhaven 13 1 0 0—80
Brody Joly, Apponequet 10 3 0 0—66
Ajay Lopes, Wareham 9 3 0 0—60
Ray Gramlich , Dartmouth 7 0 0 0—42
Nathan Marden, Old Colony 5 4 0 0—38
Jackson Hart, Dartmouth 6 0 0 0—36
Markus Andrews, Dartmouth 6 0 0 0—36
Brock Winslow, Bishop Stang 5 1 0 0—32
Dylan Bradley, Apponequet 5 1 0 0—32
Stu Burnham, Old Colony 5 1 0 0—32
Jaren Goodine, New Bedford 5 0 0 0—30
Aaron Lague, Fairhaven 5 0 0 0—30
Max Finney, Old Colony 5 0 0 0—30
Gavin Martin, Old Rochester 5 0 0 0—30
Louie Freitas, Dartmouth 0 0 16 4—28
Jayce Travers, Wareham 4 1 0 0—26
Dezmond Brunskill, New Bedford 4 0 0 0—24
Harrison Cabral, GNB Voc-Tech 4 0 0 0—24
Eli Ikkela, Bishop Stang 3 1 0 0—20
Colin Monahan, Old Colony 3 1 0 0—20
Shawn Markham, Old Colony 3 1 0 0—20
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Jackson Hart, Dartmouth, 6
Colin Rodrigues, New Bedford, 4
Caiden Cyr, Apponequet, 4
Will Halloran, Wareham, 3
Nick Boucher, GNB Voc-Tech, 3
Jhaden Reis, GNB Voc-Tech, 2
Jayce Duarte, Fairhaven, 2
Gavin Martin, Old Rochester, 2
Jayce Travers, Wareham, 1
Matt Pitts, Old Colony, 1
