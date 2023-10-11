SouthCoast's leading scorers in high school football after Week 5

It was a huge offensive week on the SouthCoast as six of the area's nine high school football teams scored 30 or more points with four — Apponequet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven and GNB Voc-Tech — topping 40 apiece.

Seven different players had multi-touchdown performances with two — Fairhaven's Aaron Lague and Wareham's Ajay Lopes — each finding the end zone three times apiece.

Apponequet quarterback Caiden Cyr threw for three touchdowns while Dartmouth's Jackson Hart and GNB Voc-Tech's Jhaden Reis and Nick Boucher each had two TD passes.

Here's a look at the top 20 scorers for SouthCoast football after Week 5:

SOUTHCOAST FOOTBALL SCORING LEADERS

(Information includes player’s name, school, touchdowns, 2-point conversion, PATs, total points.)

Justin Marques, Fairhaven 13 1 0 0—80

Brody Joly, Apponequet 10 3 0 0—66

Ajay Lopes, Wareham 9 3 0 0—60

Ray Gramlich , Dartmouth 7 0 0 0—42

Nathan Marden, Old Colony 5 4 0 0—38

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth 6 0 0 0—36

Markus Andrews, Dartmouth 6 0 0 0—36

Brock Winslow, Bishop Stang 5 1 0 0—32

Dylan Bradley, Apponequet 5 1 0 0—32

Stu Burnham, Old Colony 5 1 0 0—32

Jaren Goodine, New Bedford 5 0 0 0—30

Aaron Lague, Fairhaven 5 0 0 0—30

Max Finney, Old Colony 5 0 0 0—30

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester 5 0 0 0—30

Louie Freitas, Dartmouth 0 0 16 4—28

Jayce Travers, Wareham 4 1 0 0—26

Dezmond Brunskill, New Bedford 4 0 0 0—24

Harrison Cabral, GNB Voc-Tech 4 0 0 0—24

Eli Ikkela, Bishop Stang 3 1 0 0—20

Colin Monahan, Old Colony 3 1 0 0—20

Shawn Markham, Old Colony 3 1 0 0—20

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth, 6

Colin Rodrigues, New Bedford, 4

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet, 4

Will Halloran, Wareham, 3

Nick Boucher, GNB Voc-Tech, 3

Jhaden Reis, GNB Voc-Tech, 2

Jayce Duarte, Fairhaven, 2

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester, 2

Jayce Travers, Wareham, 1

Matt Pitts, Old Colony, 1

