What is Southampton's summer priority?
We asked for your views about what the top priority should be at Southampton as we head into the summer.
Here are some of your responses:
Kevin: We need an additional striker who can poach opportunistic goals. If Che Adams leaves then definitely need a good/better replacement. The style of play is attractive but improve it so more goals are scored.
Ethan: The top priority has to be Flynn Downes on a permanent deal. The team wouldn't have played as well last season without him, so the club should be prepared to pay £30-40m for him.
Mark: A goalkeeper. I would be happy with McCarthy getting a year's extension with Gavin Bazunu out for the season in all likelihood - if not, someone on loan.
Jon: More than anything we need an inspirational captain. Ward-Prowse wasn't and Stephens isn't captain material.
James: Trying not to sign too many average players. I don't want Saints to be the new Forest. Also, get the blend of age and experience right. Let's learn from the mistakes made last time.