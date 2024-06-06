What is Southampton's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked for your views about what the top priority should be at Southampton as we head into the summer.

Here are some of your responses:

Kevin: We need an additional striker who can poach opportunistic goals. If Che Adams leaves then definitely need a good/better replacement. The style of play is attractive but improve it so more goals are scored.

Ethan: The top priority has to be Flynn Downes on a permanent deal. The team wouldn't have played as well last season without him, so the club should be prepared to pay £30-40m for him.

Mark: A goalkeeper. I would be happy with McCarthy getting a year's extension with Gavin Bazunu out for the season in all likelihood - if not, someone on loan.

Jon: More than anything we need an inspirational captain. Ward-Prowse wasn't and Stephens isn't captain material.

James: Trying not to sign too many average players. I don't want Saints to be the new Forest. Also, get the blend of age and experience right. Let's learn from the mistakes made last time.